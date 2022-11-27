We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Macy's Cyber Monday sale starts today! Get up to 70% off Ninja, Cole Haan, Kiehl's and more

air fryer, leather jacket, purse
From Kiehl's to Cole Haan, Macy's Cyber Monday deals are hard to beat!

Macy's is kickstarting its Cyber Monday deals today! In case you didn't get all your shopping done on Black Friday, Macy's dropped even more deep discounts across categories. Kristen Gall, shopping expert for Rakuten, says we're benefitting from deep discounts on “home goods, gardening, and furniture" that may be left over from earlier 2022 sales. You can get a complete set of Rachel Ray enamel cookware, normally $299, for just $90, and save $200 on a gorgeous Ralph Lauren parka. You can get savings of up to 80% — but the sale ends tonight!

Fashion accessories: Get up to 50% off select purses and totes from Coach, Steve Madden and other top brands.

Clothing and activewear: Shop men’s and women’s fashion for up to 80% off from brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren and more.

Kitchen and home: Outfit your bedroom for winter with cozy winter bedding at a 60% discount and get kitchen gadgets, dinnerware and more from brands like Rachael Ray, Cuisinart and Ninja for up to 80% off.

Shoes: Shop shoes and boots for men and women for up to 60% off from popular brands like Ugg, Skechers and Clarks.

Find the best of the sale below:

Macy's

Estee Lauder 4-Pc. Firm + Lift Skincare Wonders Set

$74$164Save $90
Give yourself the gift of a youthful complexion with this set from Estee Lauder designed to improve the firmness of your skin and give it a lift.
$74 at Macy's
Macy's

Cole Haan Stand-Collar Leather Moto Coat

$200$450Save $250
If you've been waiting for a leather jacket at a deep discount, this is the one to jump on. This a mega-deal on a moto jacket from Cole Haan you don't find very often.
$200 at Macy's
Macy's

The Sak De Young Leather Crossbody

$50$139Save $89
Classic and classy, this gorgeous crossbody from The Sak lets you go about your business hands-free.
$50 at Macy's
Macy's

Bella 2 Quart Electric Air Fryer

$25$65Save $40
You're not going to find very many air fryers for $25. Give it as a gift or outfit your own kitchen, this is the kind of Cyber Monday deal you want to take advantage of!
$25 at Macy's
Macy's

Columbia Benton Springs Fleece Jacket

$37$65Save $28
This is possibly the most popular fleece jacket ever made. If you've never owned one, it's time to get one. If you have owned one, it's time for a new one.
$37 at Macy's
Macy's

CLINIQUE 5-Pc. Clinique Kisses Lipstick Set

$21$100Save $79
With a set of lip color this big, you'll always have the perfect shade for any occasion.
$21 at Macy's
Macy's

London Fog Newcastle Softside 20" Spinner Suitcase

$112$280Save $168
Durable and lightweight, this little guy is just the right size to carry on board with you on your next flight.
$112 at Macy's
Macy's

KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer

$350$450Save $100
Haven't experienced the power of a KitchenAid stand mixer? You don't have to miss out! Save $100 now and get holiday cookies, cakes and bread for (literally) decades to come.
$350 at Macy's
Macy's

Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado

$26$64Save $38
Kiehl's has been around for over 150 years, so they know a little something about skincare. This eye cream delivers intense hydration with avocado oil and shea butter to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
$26 at Macy's
Macy's

Cuisinart 10-Pc. Seaside Ceramic-Coated Knife Set

$24$40Save $16
These knives are shaping up to be as popular as Cuisinart's iconic processor. This set includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife.
$24 at Macy's
Macy's

Bella Retro 1500-Watt Hot-Air Popcorn Popper

$15$30Save $15
Have a winter of movie watching ahead of you? Have a popcorn lover in your life? This fun little popper has a fun little price.
$15 at Macy's
Macy's

Ninja Foodi 8-qt. 12-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer - Stainless Steel FD401

$150$220Save $70
A life-changing kitchen workhorse, the Ninja Foodi air fries, roasts, broils, pressure cooks, slow cooks and even makes yogurt. It might just replace your microwave.
$150 at Macy's
Macy's

Calvin Klein Plus Size Tie-Waist Jogger Pants

$24$60Save $36
With a four-way stretch, these pants have just the right give to keep you at ease all winter long — and they're cute to boot.
$24 at Macy's
Macy's

Clarks Collection Emily Step Shoes

$47$95Save $48
Cute shoes that feel good too? That's what you get with these Clarks — along with a 40% discount.
$47 at Macy's
Macy's

Lacoste Cotton Pique Bath Robe

$60$100Save $40
A cotton terrycloth robe is a must for the holidays. Perfect for anyone on your gift list, you don't get 40% off Lacoste very often.
$60 at Macy's
Macy's

Ralph Lauren Logo Medium Density Down Alternative Pillow

$7$24Save $17
Made with soft combed cotton and polyester down alternative, you'll rest easy on this pillow knowing you got a 70% discount.
$7 at Macy's
Macy's

Clinique 6-Pc. Great Skin Everywhere Skincare Set - Dry Combination Skin

$32$108Save $76
For Clinique loyalists, this set includes all of its classic skincare products — with a price for stocking up.
$32 at Macy's
Macy's

Godiva Chocolatier Holiday 2022 Red Advent Calendar

$32$40Save $8
With a luxury chocolate surprise in every niche to open for twelve days, this is a gift that's hard to top.
$32 at Macy's
Macy's

Tommy Hilfiger Quilted Puffer Jacket

$70$225Save $155
Fear of the cold is not a thing with this puffer. Deals on puffers like this don't come around often — it's over 60% off!
$70 at Macy's
Macy's

Matching Stewart Plaid Family Pajama Set

$17$45Save $28
Nothing says cozy quite like a matching plaid flannel pajamas set for the whole family.
$17 at Macy's
Macy's

Martha Stewart Collection Solid 100% Cotton Flannel 4-Pc. Sheet Set

$24$85Save $61
Flannel sheets on sale ahead of winter? The whole family deserves to be this cozy.
$24 at Macy's
Macy's

Ralph Lauren Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat

$150$335Save $185
With rough weather ahead, this is the kind of deal you don't want to pass up. This down puffer has a layered zipper and snap closure for extra warmth.
$150 at Macy's
Macy's

CHARTER CLUB Cozy Plush Wrap Robe Throw

$16$30Save $14
Kind of like a cross between a robe and blanket, $15 is a small price to pay to keep you cozy for winter's duration.
$16 at Macy's
Macy's

Bella Nonstick Compact Mini Donut Baker - Black

$9$18Save $9
This little Bella doughnut maker might be the sleeper hit of the holiday season. It's just the right size for everyone — and so is the price.
$9 at Macy's
Macy's

Karen Scott Cotton Cable-Collar Cardigan

$18$50Save $32
The perfect coverup for the couch or a chilly office, this cardigan is 100% cotton and comes in seven colors.
$18 at Macy's

