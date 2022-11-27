Macy's Cyber Monday sale starts today! Get up to 70% off Ninja, Cole Haan, Kiehl's and more

From Kiehl's to Cole Haan, Macy's Cyber Monday deals are hard to beat!

Macy's is kickstarting its Cyber Monday deals today! In case you didn't get all your shopping done on Black Friday, Macy's dropped even more deep discounts across categories. Kristen Gall, shopping expert for Rakuten, says we're benefitting from deep discounts on “home goods, gardening, and furniture" that may be left over from earlier 2022 sales. You can get a complete set of Rachel Ray enamel cookware, normally $299, for just $90, and save $200 on a gorgeous Ralph Lauren parka. You can get savings of up to 80% — but the sale ends tonight!

Fashion accessories: Get up to 50% off select purses and totes from Coach, Steve Madden and other top brands.

Clothing and activewear: Shop men’s and women’s fashion for up to 80% off from brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren and more.

Kitchen and home: Outfit your bedroom for winter with cozy winter bedding at a 60% discount and get kitchen gadgets, dinnerware and more from brands like Rachael Ray, Cuisinart and Ninja for up to 80% off.

Shoes: Shop shoes and boots for men and women for up to 60% off from popular brands like Ugg, Skechers and Clarks.

Macy's Estee Lauder 4-Pc. Firm + Lift Skincare Wonders Set $74 $164 Save $90 Give yourself the gift of a youthful complexion with this set from Estee Lauder designed to improve the firmness of your skin and give it a lift. $74 at Macy's

Macy's Cole Haan Stand-Collar Leather Moto Coat $200 $450 Save $250 If you've been waiting for a leather jacket at a deep discount, this is the one to jump on. This a mega-deal on a moto jacket from Cole Haan you don't find very often. $200 at Macy's

Macy's Bella 2 Quart Electric Air Fryer $25 $65 Save $40 You're not going to find very many air fryers for $25. Give it as a gift or outfit your own kitchen, this is the kind of Cyber Monday deal you want to take advantage of! $25 at Macy's

Macy's Columbia Benton Springs Fleece Jacket $37 $65 Save $28 This is possibly the most popular fleece jacket ever made. If you've never owned one, it's time to get one. If you have owned one, it's time for a new one. $37 at Macy's

Macy's KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer $350 $450 Save $100 Haven't experienced the power of a KitchenAid stand mixer? You don't have to miss out! Save $100 now and get holiday cookies, cakes and bread for (literally) decades to come. $350 at Macy's

Macy's Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado $26 $64 Save $38 Kiehl's has been around for over 150 years, so they know a little something about skincare. This eye cream delivers intense hydration with avocado oil and shea butter to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. $26 at Macy's

Macy's Cuisinart 10-Pc. Seaside Ceramic-Coated Knife Set $24 $40 Save $16 These knives are shaping up to be as popular as Cuisinart's iconic processor. This set includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife. $24 at Macy's

Macy's Bella Retro 1500-Watt Hot-Air Popcorn Popper $15 $30 Save $15 Have a winter of movie watching ahead of you? Have a popcorn lover in your life? This fun little popper has a fun little price. $15 at Macy's

Macy's Calvin Klein Plus Size Tie-Waist Jogger Pants $24 $60 Save $36 With a four-way stretch, these pants have just the right give to keep you at ease all winter long — and they're cute to boot. $24 at Macy's

Macy's Lacoste Cotton Pique Bath Robe $60 $100 Save $40 A cotton terrycloth robe is a must for the holidays. Perfect for anyone on your gift list, you don't get 40% off Lacoste very often. $60 at Macy's

Macy's Tommy Hilfiger Quilted Puffer Jacket $70 $225 Save $155 Fear of the cold is not a thing with this puffer. Deals on puffers like this don't come around often — it's over 60% off! $70 at Macy's

Macy's Ralph Lauren Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat $150 $335 Save $185 With rough weather ahead, this is the kind of deal you don't want to pass up. This down puffer has a layered zipper and snap closure for extra warmth. $150 at Macy's

Macy's CHARTER CLUB Cozy Plush Wrap Robe Throw $16 $30 Save $14 Kind of like a cross between a robe and blanket, $15 is a small price to pay to keep you cozy for winter's duration. $16 at Macy's

Macy's Bella Nonstick Compact Mini Donut Baker - Black $9 $18 Save $9 This little Bella doughnut maker might be the sleeper hit of the holiday season. It's just the right size for everyone — and so is the price. $9 at Macy's

Macy's Karen Scott Cotton Cable-Collar Cardigan $18 $50 Save $32 The perfect coverup for the couch or a chilly office, this cardigan is 100% cotton and comes in seven colors. $18 at Macy's

