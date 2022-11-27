Macy's Cyber Monday sale starts today! Get up to 70% off Ninja, Cole Haan, Kiehl's and more
Macy's is kickstarting its Cyber Monday deals today! In case you didn't get all your shopping done on Black Friday, Macy's dropped even more deep discounts across categories. Kristen Gall, shopping expert for Rakuten, says we're benefitting from deep discounts on “home goods, gardening, and furniture" that may be left over from earlier 2022 sales. You can get a complete set of Rachel Ray enamel cookware, normally $299, for just $90, and save $200 on a gorgeous Ralph Lauren parka. You can get savings of up to 80% — but the sale ends tonight!
- $74 at Macy's
Estee Lauder 4-Pc. Firm + Lift Skincare Wonders Set$74$164Save $90
- $200 at Macy's
Cole Haan Stand-Collar Leather Moto Coat$200$450Save $250
- $50 at Macy's
The Sak De Young Leather Crossbody$50$139Save $89
- $25 at Macy's
Bella 2 Quart Electric Air Fryer$25$65Save $40
- $37 at Macy's
Columbia Benton Springs Fleece Jacket$37$65Save $28
- $21 at Macy's
CLINIQUE 5-Pc. Clinique Kisses Lipstick Set$21$100Save $79
- $112 at Macy's
London Fog Newcastle Softside 20" Spinner Suitcase$112$280Save $168
- $350 at Macy's
KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer$350$450Save $100
- $26 at Macy's
Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado$26$64Save $38
- $24 at Macy's
Cuisinart 10-Pc. Seaside Ceramic-Coated Knife Set$24$40Save $16
- $15 at Macy's
Bella Retro 1500-Watt Hot-Air Popcorn Popper$15$30Save $15
- $150 at Macy's
Ninja Foodi 8-qt. 12-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer - Stainless Steel FD401$150$220Save $70
- $24 at Macy's
Calvin Klein Plus Size Tie-Waist Jogger Pants$24$60Save $36
- $47 at Macy's
Clarks Collection Emily Step Shoes$47$95Save $48
- $60 at Macy's
Lacoste Cotton Pique Bath Robe$60$100Save $40
- $7 at Macy's
Ralph Lauren Logo Medium Density Down Alternative Pillow$7$24Save $17
- $32 at Macy's
Clinique 6-Pc. Great Skin Everywhere Skincare Set - Dry Combination Skin$32$108Save $76
- $32 at Macy's
Godiva Chocolatier Holiday 2022 Red Advent Calendar$32$40Save $8
- $70 at Macy's
Tommy Hilfiger Quilted Puffer Jacket$70$225Save $155
- $17 at Macy's
Matching Stewart Plaid Family Pajama Set$17$45Save $28
- $24 at Macy's
Martha Stewart Collection Solid 100% Cotton Flannel 4-Pc. Sheet Set$24$85Save $61
- $150 at Macy's
Ralph Lauren Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat$150$335Save $185
- $16 at Macy's
CHARTER CLUB Cozy Plush Wrap Robe Throw$16$30Save $14
- $9 at Macy's
Bella Nonstick Compact Mini Donut Baker - Black$9$18Save $9
- $18 at Macy's
Karen Scott Cotton Cable-Collar Cardigan$18$50Save $32
Fashion accessories: Get up to 50% off select purses and totes from Coach, Steve Madden and other top brands.
Clothing and activewear: Shop men’s and women’s fashion for up to 80% off from brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren and more.
Kitchen and home: Outfit your bedroom for winter with cozy winter bedding at a 60% discount and get kitchen gadgets, dinnerware and more from brands like Rachael Ray, Cuisinart and Ninja for up to 80% off.
Shoes: Shop shoes and boots for men and women for up to 60% off from popular brands like Ugg, Skechers and Clarks.
Find the best of the sale below:
