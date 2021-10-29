Early Black Friday deal alert! This Apple MacBook Air bundle is packed with goodies—and it's $278 off

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Meet your new laptop. (Photo: QVC)

It's inevitable with laptop ownership: At some point, you're going to need a new one. Been slogging through your day with an older computer? It's time for an upgrade.

Luckily, QVC is here with a deal to help you get your hands on a brand new Apple MacBook Air at a heavily discounted price. Right now, you can score an Apple MacBook Air 13-inch for an impressive $278 off. It's $1,300 (down from the $1,578 you'd pay elsewhere). If you're not ready to shell out $1,300 right now, QVC lets you make five easy payments of $260 instead.

New to QVC? You'll save an additional $15 off with the code HOLIDAY.

$1300 $1578 at QVC

You get all this in one bundle! (Photo: QVC)

This laptop has so much going for it. It features an M1 chip to easily navigate apps and tasks with speed and ease. Enjoy a 13.3-inch diagonal Retina display for a crisp, bright picture that's perfect for browsing online, watching videos or gaming.

This computer includes a 720 pixel FaceTime HD camera to make you look good, whether you're chatting with friends or on a work call. A backlit Magic Keyboard, which features "scissor-style" keys is incredibly easy to type on. There's also a touch bar with an integrated Touch ID sensor to help you seamlessly navigate things.

And, because this is a MacBook Air, the whole thing is incredibly lightweight — it's just three pounds!

That's not all you get with this set: a carrying case, stand, wireless mouse, mouse pad and more are included, too.

Choose from several laptop/case color combinations, including gray and black, gold and navy and silver and houndstooth.

This deal won't last and afterward, you'll be back to paying full price. What are you waiting for? Grab a new MacBook Air at a sweet discount while you can.

$1300 $1578 at QVC

Story continues

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.