Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The iconic Apple MacBook Air is at a record low price — save $249

Yahoo Staff Writer
Updated ·2 min read
36

Looking for a new laptop? Been pondering a PC-to-Mac switch? We found a deal that will score you a great computer without leaving a massive dent in your wallet. Right now, the Apple MacBook Air (2020 model) is down to $750 ($249 off). Apple rarely discounts its products, and this is the all-time lowest price we’ve seen on this gem. Our suggestion? Pounce on this. We can't believe the deal lasted this long, so it might go away at any time.

Apple

Apple MacBook Air Laptop, 2020

$750$999Save $249

What’s so great about it? With a speedy Intel Core i3 Dual-Core chip (10th generation) built-in, 8GB of memory, 256GB of on-board storage and the latest version of MacOS Catalina, it’s a beast. It’s also super-lightweight at just under three pounds.

$750 at Amazon

What really separated the MacBook Air from previous models was its new and improved Magic Keyboard. Previously, Apple used a ‘butterfly style’ keyboard that was inaccurate and slippery. It was one of the biggest complaints from users. But for 2020, Apple introduced new ‘scissor-style’ keys that are more comfortable and accurate for typing.

“The screen is beautiful. The Magic Keyboard feels very nice and a definite upgrade from the previous butterfly mechanism,” wrote a happy five-star reviewer. “For day-to-day use of browsing, Netflix, Zoom calls and presentations, you would most likely never hear the fan nor feel the heat from underneath your keyboard.”

Use this Apple MacBook Air for work, play and everything in between. (Photo: Apple)
Use this Apple MacBook Air for work, play and everything in between. (Photo: Apple)

Even longtime Windows 10 users made the switch to Mac because of its ease of use and wide range of apps available — over 1.8 million compared to less than half that at the Microsoft Store.

"The battery life is phenomenal," said a fan. "I can take it on the go and use it all day with no issues at all...The performance is spectacular. It runs circles around anything else I have that’s Windows-based...For the majority of people, this is going to be their go-to laptop. What you get for an entry-level Mac is stellar."

Apple

Apple MacBook Air Laptop, 2020

$750$999Save $249

Lightweight and powerful with a jaw-dropping display, this Macbook can go anywhere.

$750 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

  • Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

    $99$129
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

    $219$249
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • Tozo T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds

    $23$40
    Save $17 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Beats Studio3 Noise Cancelling Headphones

    $232$350
    Save $117
    See at Amazon

  • Soundcore by Anker P20i Wireless Earbuds

    $27$40
    Save $13
    See at Amazon

TVs

Tablets and tech

  • Sgin 15.6 Inch Laptop

    $330$1,400
    Save $1,070 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

    $200$430
    Save $230
    See at Amazon

Recommended Stories