The iconic Apple MacBook Air is at a record low price — save $249

Looking for a new laptop? Been pondering a PC-to-Mac switch? We found a deal that will score you a great computer without leaving a massive dent in your wallet. Right now, the Apple MacBook Air (2020 model) is down to $750 ($249 off). Apple rarely discounts its products, and this is the all-time lowest price we’ve seen on this gem. Our suggestion? Pounce on this. We can't believe the deal lasted this long, so it might go away at any time.

What really separated the MacBook Air from previous models was its new and improved Magic Keyboard. Previously, Apple used a ‘butterfly style’ keyboard that was inaccurate and slippery. It was one of the biggest complaints from users. But for 2020, Apple introduced new ‘scissor-style’ keys that are more comfortable and accurate for typing.

“The screen is beautiful. The Magic Keyboard feels very nice and a definite upgrade from the previous butterfly mechanism,” wrote a happy five-star reviewer. “For day-to-day use of browsing, Netflix, Zoom calls and presentations, you would most likely never hear the fan nor feel the heat from underneath your keyboard.”

Use this Apple MacBook Air for work, play and everything in between. (Photo: Apple)

Even longtime Windows 10 users made the switch to Mac because of its ease of use and wide range of apps available — over 1.8 million compared to less than half that at the Microsoft Store.

"The battery life is phenomenal," said a fan. "I can take it on the go and use it all day with no issues at all...The performance is spectacular. It runs circles around anything else I have that’s Windows-based...For the majority of people, this is going to be their go-to laptop. What you get for an entry-level Mac is stellar."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

