This iconic Apple MacBook Air is down to its lowest price ever for Prime Day — save $249
Looking for a new laptop? Been pondering a PC-to-Mac switch? We found a deal that will score you a great computer without leaving a massive dent in your wallet. Right now, the Apple MacBook Air (2020 model) is down to $759 ($249 off) as an early Amazon Prime Day deal. Apple rarely discounts its products, and this is the all-time lowest price we’ve seen on this gem. Our suggestion? Pounce on this.
Apple MacBook Air Laptop, 2020
What’s so great about it? With a speedy Intel Core i3 Dual-Core chip (10th generation) built-in, 8GB of memory, 256GB of on-board storage and the latest version of MacOS Catalina, it’s a beast. It’s also super-lightweight at just under three pounds.
What really separated the MacBook Air from previous models was its new and improved Magic Keyboard. Previously, Apple used a ‘butterfly style’ keyboard that was inaccurate and slippery. It was one of the biggest complaints from users. But for 2020, Apple introduced new ‘scissor-style’ keys that are more comfortable and accurate for typing.
“The screen is beautiful. The Magic Keyboard feels very nice and a definite upgrade from the previous butterfly mechanism,” wrote a happy five-star reviewer. “For day-to-day use of browsing, Netflix, Zoom calls and presentations, you would most likely never hear the fan nor feel the heat from underneath your keyboard.”
Even longtime Windows 10 users made the switch to Mac because of its ease of use and wide range of apps available — over 1.8 million compared to less than half that at the Microsoft Store.
"The battery life is phenomenal," said a fan. "I can take it on the go and use it all day with no issues at all...The performance is spectacular. It runs circles around anything else I have that’s Windows-based...For the majority of people, this is going to be their go-to laptop. What you get for an entry-level Mac is stellar."
Apple MacBook Air Laptop, 2020
Lightweight and powerful with a jaw-dropping display, this Macbook can go anywhere.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:
Headphones and earbuds
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds$99$129Save $30
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$17$60Save $43 with coupon
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones$169$350Save $181
Tagry Bluetooth Headphones$25$50Save $25 with coupon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds$199$249Save $50
TVs
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV$65$120Save $55
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV$100$400Save $300
Vizio 40-Inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV$168
Hisense 50-Inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision 4K Roku Smart TV$260$450Save $190
Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series Smart Fire TV$456$600Save $144
Tablets and tech
Jumper 16-inch Laptop$290$1,200Save $910
Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad Flex Touchscreen Chromebook$250$500Save $250
Sgin 17-inch Windows 11 Laptop$460$1,800Save $1,340
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$279$329Save $50
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite$126$160Save $34
Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)$551$599Save $48