Amazon just slashed as much as 60 percent off this top-rated skincare brand — but only for today

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Sure, keep in the spirit of things and start your day off with some coffee...scrub. (Photo: Amazon)

Seeing as we're staring down several more weeks of frigid temps (maybe more, pending what Punxsutawney Phil determines on Wednesday), it’s more important now than ever to take care of our winter-worn skin and hair. And seeing as how the pandemic has tamped down our social lives , let’s face it, a lot of us have been skipping certain steps in our self-care routines, having the kind of products that can not only protect but help restore some neglected areas is all the more important.

You (and your skin) are in luck: M3 Naturals has a wide range of personal care products perfect to help you feel and look better with every scrub, lather and shampoo. And today only, you can get upwards of 60 percent off these Amazon bestsellers.

Whether you’re looking to battle wrinkles, clear up your skin, or just treat yourself in the shower, make sure to grab these before the deal ends — it’s only for today.

Forgive our legalese, but this is one oral-care product you want to put on, um, retainer. (Photo: Amazon)

It's a rare human who makes it through their 30s — let alone their 40s — without someday needing some kind of dentist-prescribed help in keeping things straight, healthy and safe in side our mouths. So, with that in mind, let's get one thing straight: Despite its name, M3 Naturals Extra Strength Retainer Cleaner is not just for retainers — you can (and should) use it to clean dentures, night guards, aligners, basically any darn dental appliance you have. This deal comes with 120 tablets — just drop one, and then your appliance, into a glas sof warm water and watch the film, food particles, plaque and, well, smelliness vanish. It takes mere minutes! Oh, and it's $20 off, just for today.

"Love this product!!!!" said one happy five-star reviewer. "I went through the Invisalign process and now have retainers that I wear every night. These tablets clean the retainers great! They look brand-new and have a nice light mint taste.... I even took the box to my orthodontist to share how awesome I think this product is. Highly recommended!!!"

Story continues

M3 Naturals Eye Cream (Photo: Amazon)

Battling crows feet and fine lines around your eyes? Just a few dabs once or twice a day can help reduce wrinkles, puffiness, or dark circles. With a combination of hyaluronic acid, stem calls and collagen, the M3 Naturals Eye Cream is designed to deliver results. Plus, it has more than 3,000 five-star reviews!

“I have had bags and wrinkles under my eyes my entire life,” one reviewer noted, “I figured I would give this a try because of the reviews and such a difference! It was hard to capture the dark circles but those have lightened soooo much too. I am so excited and plan to buy another when I run out!”

This balm is the bomb. (Photo: Amazon)

Between the chilly temps and the extra time we're spending indoors nowadays, no wonder our lips are really taking it on the chin, in a manner of speaking. They need restoring, and this is no job for some waxy over-the-counter "stick." Enter this stellar M3 Lip Balm. Infused with Vitamin E and collagen, it'll keep your kissers looking full, smooth, and healthy. Match it up with your fave lip scrub, gloss or mask, or wear it all on its own. Mwah!

One reviewer titled her post "LOVE LOVE LOVE!" Think she likes it? She expounded thusly: "I’ve been looking a lip product with all these benefits forever! Very moisturizing and makes my lips full and healthy without making them sensitive. Will def buy more!"

M3 Naturals Retinol Moisturizer (Photo: Amazon)

This made-in-the-USA retinol is designed to be used on both your face and neck, and thanks to a potent infusion of collagen and stem cells, can tackle both fine lines and deep wrinkles. It’s not just a wrinkle buster, either: The formula hydrates, brightens, and firms.

Shoppers agree, with one five-star reviewer happily reporting: “This moisturizer is REALLY good! First, I love that it comes in a jar where you simply push down on the top and the lotion comes out. You get to control how much of the product actually comes out. (No more putting your fingers into a jar of lotion over and over.) Second, the lotion is thick, but not too thick. It is just the right consistency for a good facial moisturizer. It doesn't have a smell, and it doesn't take much product to cover your entire face and neck. I have only been using it for about a week, but I already completely love it!”

M3 Naturals Arabica Coffee Scrub (Photo: Amazon)

For those of us who live and die by the drip of our Nespresso, we’re prone to believe coffee is nothing short of a miracle bean. But even the most devoted drinker will be blown away by how effective this Arabica Coffee Scrub is at cleansing and revitalizing skin. Not only does this scrub help promote smoother, healthier skin, but the subtle scent will help give you an extra bit of pep in your step. Looks like your favorite bean is just as good on your skin as it is in your cup.

More than 2,200 five-star shoppers found this scrub irresistible, with one reviewer who bought it as a gift admitting: “This coffee scrub is fantastic! I bought it for my husband but I ended up using it, too! It really removes dead skin and doesn't leave your skin dry like other scrubs do. It is gentle enough for sensitive skin but works really well on rough patches of skin, too. It rinses clean and smells AMAZING.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphones and earbud deals:

Smartphone and tablet deals:

Video game deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness

Sports & Outdoors

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.