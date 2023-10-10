I’m Sorry Prime Minister, I Can’t Quite Remember: Jim Hacker and Sir Humphrey return in a lame retread of old glories

How might Jim Hacker have fared in the current political climate, beset as it is with economic chaos, cabinet infighting and the group-think intractability of the Whitehall blob? Almost certainly as he always did, with a good deal of bluster and helpless panic and the duplicitous all-conquering ability of his civil servant Sir Humphrey. Alas, those who wonder whether Boris and Dom might have been the real-life incarnations of Hacker and Humph are unlikely to ever find out.

Instead, in Jonathan Lynn’s final outing of his indelible 1980s sitcom Yes Minister, the former prime minister and his retired sidekick are now firmly in their dotage. Gone are the corridors of Whitehall and the never-ending difficulty of our relationship with Europe. In their place incontinence, the threat of homelessness and even a smattering of existential terror.

We’re in Hacker’s sitting room in the Master’s Lodge at Hacker College, Oxford, set up by Hacker in honour of himself with the help of a wealthy Russian billionaire and intended to provide him with both the trappings of power and a place to live for as long as he remains alive. Until, that is, he upsets the student union with some unfortunate remarks about Cecil Rhodes and women’s lingerie and faces eviction. Cue a desperate call to Sir Humphrey, who despite a brief stay in a home “for the deranged” is still in full command of his intellectual powers and linguistic verbosity. But will the righteousness of the young prove a match too great even for him?

Lynn – who writes and directs – affectionately uses the new woke world order, with its coded sensitivity around history and terminology to skewer, once again, the bloated sense of entitlement at the heart of the British establishment. Hacker still assumes the machinery of power is forged entirely in his image. Humphrey still believes that, while no longer running the country, he certainly ought to be. No one can recreate the spiky chemistry between Paul Eddington and Nigel Hawthorne, but there is much fun to be had in Christopher Bianchi’s Hacker, saturated in weary befuddled resentment, while Clive Francis’s Sir Humphrey radiates delicious perfumed superiority.

Yet in removing the political context from his play, Lynn removes much of the stuffing. He scores points for not indulging in culture-war tub-thumping; even so, jokes about lesbians and immigrants, however much at the expense of Jim and Humphrey, feel very flat indeed. The character of Sophie, Hacker’s new black working-class former Oxford graduate care worker (a sparky Michaela Bennison) is merely a foil to expose Hacker and Sir Humphrey’s waning influence.

The writing has lost its sparkle and bite. There is a nagging sense of past glories being retread. Worse, there’s a new attempt at poignancy. Lynn, having established his comic creations as peerless caricatures of all that is rotten within the British political system, now wants us to care about them as human beings. But that, perversely, seems to miss the point.

Until Nov 4 (tickets: 01285 648255; barntheatre.org.uk), then touring to Bath and Cambridge

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.