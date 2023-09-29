I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 11 Fall Finds I’m Most Excited About

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Fall is my all-time favorite season, and the fashion that comes with the cooler weather is probably the biggest reason. The not-so-fun part about the change in seasons is the fact that my complexion is getting drier by the day and needs a tad more TLC than usual. But hey, that just means I need to reset my skincare routine and stock up on my favorite hydrating products.

With all that said, I went on a virtual shopping spree and found some incredible wardrobe pieces, fresh footwear, accessories, and skincare formulas at my favorite retailers—and some are even on sale. Keep scrolling to see what pieces I’ve added to my fall wishlist.

Talbots Teddy Shirt Jacket

Talbots

$189

$142

Buy on talbots.com

Shackets are easily one of my most-worn pieces of outerwear this time of year, and I firmly believe you can never own too many. This teddy shacket comes in brown and white and features patch front pockets and chunky buttons for open or closed styling. It is the perfect solution for those in-between days when it's no longer hot but not quite cold enough for a puffer coat. It's also currently on sale at Talbots until October 1. You can grab it for 25 percent off, and the discount gets automatically applied at checkout.

Banana Republic Zamora Plaid Mini Skirt

Banana Republic

$140

Buy on bananarepublic.gap.com

I'm officially in my skirt era this fall, and this plaid mini from Banana Republic is a must-have in my closet. The above-the-knee silhouette is quiet luxury at its finest—made from Italian wool pieced together into a subtle chevron pattern ideal for the office and post-work activities. I can't wait to wear it non-stop with my overabundance of blazers, neutral handbags, and tall leather boots.

Ugg Neumel Chukka Boot

Journeys

$140

Buy on journeys.com

My autumn wardrobe mainly consists of teddy coats, chunky sweaters, soft hoodies, and cozy footwear, and I'm currently eyeing this tie-up boot style by Ugg. I am a big fan of the brand and already own a pair of slide-on slippers and classic pull-on boots. But this pair from Journeys adds a new style to my collection thanks to its cool combat-like lace-up design. They feature Ugg's signature suede uppers and cozy sheepskin footbed and lining, so I can forgo doubling up on socks when it's freezing out.

J.Jill Utopia Mixed-Textures Cardi

J.Jill

$119

Buy on jjill.com

Cardigans are an archetypal fall fashion staple; they're warm and easy to style—two criteria I look for when piecing together a seasonal outfit. This textured version from J. Jill combines a rich cotton blend of multicolored yarns reminiscent of tweed, which is one of my all-time favorite fabrics. The hem falls past the waist for additional coverage (perfect for days I'm cold and want my bottom covered) and comes in sizes XS through 4X in regular, petite, and tall fits. One shopper said the style "goes with everything," while another person shared that they received "so many compliments" when they wore it.

New Balance 327 Sneakers

New Balance

$110

Buy on newbalance.com

Regardless of the time of year, a comfortable, wear-with-anything sneaker will always be in my footwear rotation. I already own two pairs of New Balance sneakers, which have held up exceptionally well through hundreds of wears, and once I find a shoe I love, I'm brand loyal. This 327 style combines my love of neutrals with a '70s-inspired silhouette that I look forward to wearing all over New York with dresses, jeans, and skirts. One reviewer praised the shoe for being "super comfortable" and equally "stylish."

PuraVida Sunburst Heart Bracelet

Puravida

$45

Buy on puravidabracelets.com

One jewelry trend I've loved this summer and am carrying into fall is a curated bracelet stack. I was sent this Sunburst Heart Bracelet over a month ago from PuraVida and have been wearing it non-stop amongst my other go-to wrist candy. The paper clip chain paired with the textured heart adorned with a cubic zirconia stone looks minimal and plays nicely with any jewelry I style alongside it. I have not taken it off since I got it and have worn it both in saltwater pools and my shower, and it still looks as stunning as the day I got it.

Madden Girl Hastings Platform Casual Shoe

Journeys

$50

$40

Buy on journeys.com

Loafers made a comeback in 2023, and I don't plan on letting the style go this fall and winter, either. The preppy, timeless footwear is undoubtedly business casual but looks equally fantastic when accessorized with a pair of lace-trimmed socks. This Madden Girl pair, which is available at Journeys, takes the basic loafer silhouette to the next level with a monochromatic chunky chain across the front. While I love trendy shoes, I won't sacrifice comfort for style, and thankfully, these have cushioned footbeds and rubber outsoles with flexible traction for all-day support.

Kiehl’s Avocado Eye Cream

Kiehl's

$36

Buy on kiehls.com

Now's the perfect time to hit the reset button on my skincare regimen by adding hydrating formulas to get it on the right track before we're knee-deep in colder temperatures. I've always enjoyed this ultra-moisturizing eye cream from Kiehl's that smooths and depuffs my under-eye area. Its star ingredient, avocado oil, quenches my dull, dry skin back to life with loads of hydration. The eye cream has over 1,000 five-star reviews, with one shopper calling it "wonderful" for minimizing "small wrinkles and morning puffiness."

Paula’s Choice Radiance Renewal Mask

Paula's Choice

$39

$34

Buy on paulaschoice.com

On the topic of reviving my dull skin, a quicker solution to getting my desired results is turning to face masks. This Radiance Renewal Mask from Paula's Choice is a silky, rich overnight treatment that'll help me target specific skin goals while I sleep, such as brightening my complexion. One person called it their "secret weapon" for smoother, plumper skin, which sounds promising. As someone with skin sensitivity, I'm constantly scouring reviews for feedback from other shoppers, and one with rosacea-prone skin (a condition I also deal with) said it's "very soothing" and makes them feel like a "glowy goddess." Even better, it's on sale with the code SELFCARE, which qualifies any order for 15 percent off and free shipping at checkout.

Ann Taylor Houndstooth Wedge Sweater

Ann Taylor

$109

$89

Buy on anntaylor.com

It's finally sweater weather, so I'm refreshing my closet with solid and patterned styles that work with any skirt, jeans, or trousers in my wardrobe. If I can style a clothing item in many ways, then it's a must-have in my closet, and this on-sale houndstooth option from Ann Taylor is one of those. It boasts a flattering mock neckline in a neutral fall-forward pattern that'll pair nicely underneath a classic trench coat for a Parisian-inspired look. It's available in sizes XS through XXL in classic or petite and is 25 percent off. Ann Taylor marked down tops and sweaters up to 30 percent off through October 2 for even more wardrobe finds.

Luigi Bormioli Engraved 21-Ounce Stemless Wine Glass

Personalization Mall

$22

$16

Buy on personalizationmall.com

As I transition my wardrobe, another thing I'm switching over is my choice of wine—fall is for reds, and you can't tell me otherwise.) On the topic of wine, I'm upping my game with these on-sale engraved stemless glasses from Personalization Mall since, up until now, I've broken every stemmed glass I've owned. I love that these are sold individually since I live alone and don't need an entire set nor do I have the space. They have the durability of restaurant glass (which is excellent since I'm super clumsy) and are dishwasher-safe. One shopper praised the glass as "sturdy" and "perfect for red wine."



