I’m a Shopping Editor and Mom of 3, and These Are the Best Target Black Friday Deals—Up to 60% Off

Find top brands like Graco, Lego, and Fisher-Price for less.

Parents / Reese Herrington

As a shopping editor and professional mom of three, I’m well aware that Black Friday is the ideal time to start shopping for gifts for my own children and my loved ones, but it’s also a good opportunity to grab pricier items to help make being a parent a tad easier. With Target’s Black Friday sale fully underway, there are thousands of savings to shop right now, but I went ahead and curated the best 40 for you.



Target’s Black Friday deals for parents include toys like Legos and Barbies, baby gear including car seats and high chairs, diaper bags and roomy totes that can do double diaper duty, and clothes for all ages.

Best Target Black Friday Overall Deals

With this year’s Black Friday sale being bigger than ever, you’ll want to put your foot on the gas and add these discounts to your bag before they sell out. Here are some of the top finds from brands like Graco and Fisher-Price to snag for up to 50% off.

Target

To buy: Dream on Me Insta Fold Bassinet and Cradle $79 (was $150); target.com



Best Target Black Friday Toy Deals

Target



Finding a sale on a toy from your child’s wishlist or from a top brand your child loves is like winning the lottery (or close to it). Target marked down tons of popular toys, including Harry Potter and Star Wars-themed Legos, magnetic tiles like this 100-piece set, and Fisher-Price baby walkers that double as educational toys. And with the hugely popular Barbie movie continuing its take-over since the summer, grab this vacation house playset with a space-saving design that folds easily and is “perfect for smaller rooms,” according to one shopper who said it’s their child’s “favorite go-to toy.”

Target

To buy: Fisher-Price Laugh, Learn, Grow, and Play Baby Walker $35 (was $60); target.com

Best Target Black Friday Baby Gear Deals

Target



Need-to-have baby and toddler purchases that are bigger and more costly are on sale so you can prepare for your little one or gift to an expecting parent. Convertible car seats are an easy way to accommodate your child’s growth, and there are a variety marked down. Shop top-rated brands like Evenflo and Graco, including the latter’s four-in-one car seat that kept my kids safe and comfortable for years and can go from rear-facing to a backless booster in just a few steps. One shopper said it’s “the most sturdy car seat” compared to other brands. High chairs that also change with your child’s age, like this Safety 1st option, are discounted.

Target

To buy: Baby Trend Sit-Right Foldable High Chair $80 (was $118); target.com

Best Target Black Friday Diaper Bag Deals

Target



Having a reliable and smartly designed diaper bag can make traveling outside of your home with a baby less stressful, and a variety of styles are currently marked down. KeaBabies has an insulated backpack that holds filled bottles (and keeps them cool) and is spacious enough for changes of clothes, wipes, diapers, and its included changing pad. If you prefer a tote bag, grab Kipling’s oversized one that comes with a bottle holder, pacifier holder, changing pad, and roomy interior. Or, opt for a large tote that can simply hold your many belongings like this Vera Bradley soft microfiber one that you can use beyond the diaper stage.

Target

To buy: KeaBabies Diaper Bag Backpack, $44 (was $56); target.com

Best Target Black Friday Baby and Kids’ Clothes Deals

Target



If you’re giving a gift, clothing is an obvious choice, but Target’s adorable, on-sale pieces will make it a welcomed one. Baby pajamas in holiday designs for matching family photos start at just $7, or grab this two-piece plaid set that’s available in red, white, green, and blue. Winter essentials for kids are also on sale like these sweatpants from Lands’ End and the brand’s fleece jacket that’s “lightweight but warm,” according to one shopper, for 30% off. And if you know a Harry Potter fan, this Hogwarts-inspired set with a hoodie, bodysuit, and pants is soft and warm for the winter.

Target

To buy: Leveret Two-Piece Cotton Plaid Pajamas $28 (was $40); target.com

Shop More Holiday Deals for Parents

