I’m a Shopping Editor and Mom of 3, and These Are the Best Target Black Friday Deals—Up to 60% Off
As a shopping editor and professional mom of three, I’m well aware that Black Friday is the ideal time to start shopping for gifts for my own children and my loved ones, but it’s also a good opportunity to grab pricier items to help make being a parent a tad easier. With Target’s Black Friday sale fully underway, there are thousands of savings to shop right now, but I went ahead and curated the best 40 for you.
Target’s Black Friday deals for parents include toys like Legos and Barbies, baby gear including car seats and high chairs, diaper bags and roomy totes that can do double diaper duty, and clothes for all ages.
Best Target Black Friday Overall Deals
Fisher-Price Laugh, Learn, Grow, and Play Baby Walker $35 (was $60)
Dream on Me Insta Fold Bassinet and Cradle $79 (was $150)
Baby Trend Sit N’ Stand Collapsible Shopper Stroller $160 (was $220)
KeaBabies Diaper Bag Backpack, $44 (was $56)
Lands’ End Kids Softest Fleece Jacket $33 (was $50)
With this year’s Black Friday sale being bigger than ever, you’ll want to put your foot on the gas and add these discounts to your bag before they sell out. Here are some of the top finds from brands like Graco and Fisher-Price to snag for up to 50% off.
Best Target Black Friday Toy Deals
Barbie Vacation House Playset $69 (was $115)
Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Room of Requirement Set $40 (was $50)
Lego Star Wars Imperial Tie Fighter Set $30 (was $37)
Fisher-Price Laugh, Learn, Grow, and Play Baby Walker $35 (was $60)
Worldwide 100-Piece Magnetic Building Blocks Set $55 (was $70)
Cars Lightning McQueen Off-Road Remote Control Car $40 (was $50)
Lego DC Batman Versus Harley Quinn Building Toy $9 (was $10)
Hot Wheels Attacking Shark Escape Trackset $27 (was $54)
Costway Inflatable Dual Slides Jumping Castle Bouncer $185 (was $460)
Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie Liberty & Junior Patrollers Playset $16 (was $40)
Finding a sale on a toy from your child’s wishlist or from a top brand your child loves is like winning the lottery (or close to it). Target marked down tons of popular toys, including Harry Potter and Star Wars-themed Legos, magnetic tiles like this 100-piece set, and Fisher-Price baby walkers that double as educational toys. And with the hugely popular Barbie movie continuing its take-over since the summer, grab this vacation house playset with a space-saving design that folds easily and is “perfect for smaller rooms,” according to one shopper who said it’s their child’s “favorite go-to toy.”
Best Target Black Friday Baby Gear Deals
Graco 4Ever Four-in-One Convertible Car Seat $248 (was $330)
Maxi-Cosi Pria Pure All-in-One Convertible Car Seat $216 (was $270)
Evenflo Revolve 360 Extend All-in-One Convertible Car Seat $320 (was $400)
Safety 1st Grow and Go Flex Travel System, $200 (was $250)
Baby Trend Sit N’ Stand Collapsible Shopper Stroller $160 (was $220)
Baby Trend Sit-Right Foldable High Chair $80 (was $118)
4moms MamaRoo Multi-Motion Baby Swing $200 (was $270)
Safety 1st Ready, Set, Play! Play Yard $144 (was $180)
Safety 1st Grow and Go Plus Three-in-One Reclining High Chair $96 (was $120)
TruBliss Sweetli Nurture Bassinet $136 (was $160)
Need-to-have baby and toddler purchases that are bigger and more costly are on sale so you can prepare for your little one or gift to an expecting parent. Convertible car seats are an easy way to accommodate your child’s growth, and there are a variety marked down. Shop top-rated brands like Evenflo and Graco, including the latter’s four-in-one car seat that kept my kids safe and comfortable for years and can go from rear-facing to a backless booster in just a few steps. One shopper said it’s “the most sturdy car seat” compared to other brands. High chairs that also change with your child’s age, like this Safety 1st option, are discounted.
Best Target Black Friday Diaper Bag Deals
KeaBabies Diaper Bag Backpack, $44 (was $56)
Kipling Alanna Metallic Diaper Bag $102 (was $169)
Cozy Cover Three-in-One Booster Seat Diaper Backpack $47 (was $66)
Colugo Diaper Tote Bag $76 (was $95)
Kipling Camama Diaper Bag $114 (was $189)
Vera Bradley Microfiber Vera Tote Bag $98 (was $140)
KeaBabies Original Diaper Caddy Organizer $20 (was $27)
Lands’ End Open Top Long Handle Canvas Tote Bag from $25 (was from $35)
Kipling Art Medium Diaper Bag $96 (was $199)
Vera Bradley Featherweight Travel Backpack $68 (was $135)
Having a reliable and smartly designed diaper bag can make traveling outside of your home with a baby less stressful, and a variety of styles are currently marked down. KeaBabies has an insulated backpack that holds filled bottles (and keeps them cool) and is spacious enough for changes of clothes, wipes, diapers, and its included changing pad. If you prefer a tote bag, grab Kipling’s oversized one that comes with a bottle holder, pacifier holder, changing pad, and roomy interior. Or, opt for a large tote that can simply hold your many belongings like this Vera Bradley soft microfiber one that you can use beyond the diaper stage.
Best Target Black Friday Baby and Kids’ Clothes Deals
Lands’ End Kids Lined Zip Hoodie from $39 (was $65)
Burt’s Bees Baby Holiday Footed Pajamas $11 (was $15)
Lands’ End Kids Sweatpants $19 (was $23)
Cat & Jack Baby Faux Gingham Sweater & Bottom Set $17 (was $20)
Luvable Friends Three-Pack Cotton Snap Sleep and Play $19 (was $32)
Cat & Jack Baby Low-Cut Socks $4 (was $6)
Lands’ End Kids Softest Fleece Jacket from $30 (was $50)
Leveret Two-Piece Cotton Plaid Pajamas $26 (was $40)
X Ray Basic Crew Neck Sweater $24 (was $30)
Harry Potter Three-Piece Hoodie, Bodysuit, and Pants Set $26 (was $39)
If you’re giving a gift, clothing is an obvious choice, but Target’s adorable, on-sale pieces will make it a welcomed one. Baby pajamas in holiday designs for matching family photos start at just $7, or grab this two-piece plaid set that’s available in red, white, green, and blue. Winter essentials for kids are also on sale like these sweatpants from Lands’ End and the brand’s fleece jacket that’s “lightweight but warm,” according to one shopper, for 30% off. And if you know a Harry Potter fan, this Hogwarts-inspired set with a hoodie, bodysuit, and pants is soft and warm for the winter.
