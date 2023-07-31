I’m a Parent and School Psychologist: What to Know About Individualized Education

If your kid has learning disabilities, an IEP can be critical—but challenging to obtain. Here are tips from a father and school psychologist.

When my daughter was 6 months old, she underwent open heart surgery to correct two holes in her tiny heart. The cardiologist explained to us some of the likely, but less severe, risks. They included developmental delays, attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), mental health issues, and learning disorders. We were actually relieved. As the father of a child with a congenital heart defect, your mind tends to lean into the worst case scenarios, rather than the "less severe."

As a school psychologist, however, my training told me there was a good chance that my daughter was in for a lifetime of academic difficulties and potentially impactful mental health struggles. With background knowledge and training in child development, I would always ask myself, "Is she falling behind?"

Ignorance is bliss, as they say, but as it relates to the world of special education and individualized educational plans (IEPs), ignorance was not an option. The world of special education is filled with technical jargon and legalese that varies from state to state. When the human variable is introduced, it can be extremely overwhelming.

If you think your child may benefit from an IEP, here are some helpful suggestions to make sure they get the help they need.

Build Relationships With Those Who Can Help

Your child is likely just one in a class of 25 (or more!) with varied learning needs. It is of great importance to signal to your child's teacher, guidance counselor, and administrators that you want to partner with them to help your child succeed.

This should start very early in the school year and informally by attending open houses, parent-teacher conferences, and other school events. More formally, it will be important for you to share what your experiences have been with your child's learning difficulties and ask questions about what the professionals are seeing in school.

As a parent of a child with special needs, I am always curious as to how my daughter is doing. I ask the teacher how she is progressing and what roadblocks she might be facing. Ultimately, these pieces of data will be at the heart of important decisions about your child's learning.

When your child is struggling, it is easy to become polarized with an "us vs. them" mentality. I encourage all parents to start from a place of shared motivations and goals with the professionals working with your child. Though sometimes the pathways might diverge and opinions might differ, it has been my experience that the vast majority of educational professionals have your child's best interest at heart.







"Educators may be experts in their fields of study, but parents are the experts on their own children."







Get Educated About the Process

As a parent, entering the world of special education can be intimidating. There are state-specific regulations that dictate every step of the process. No one expects a parent to digest three years of graduate school or a masters degree in education in the 10 days you have prior to the first meeting you have with the IEP team. However, familiarizing yourself with both the letter and the spirit of special education law will help you better understand some of the decisions that are made.

Outside of reading your state specific code, resources like Wrightslaw and the Center for Parent Rights and Information have searchable databases and topical articles that inform parents of their rights and help break things down.

Educators may be experts in their fields of study, but parents are the experts on their own children. Other parents in the community can also be valuable resources. Most schools will have some sort of special education parents group (in New Jersey, for example, this is mandated). Listen to others who have gone through the process and use it as another source of information.

Play the Long Game

Time is of the essence when it comes to special education. There is ample data available demonstrating the importance of early intervention for a variety of disabilities. With this in mind, it is easy to let the urgency of day-to-day decision making influence the long-term goals for your child.

It is also easy to get caught up in conflict regarding seemingly minor decisions at the expense of a longer-term perspective. For example, a 12-year-old child may have been making significant progress in their reading and now they are only one grade level behind. The school offers a wonderful multisensory reading program that could be very helpful in finally closing that gap. The catch is, the only time this program fits into your child's schedule is during their advanced orchestra rehearsal or a figure drawing class that your child adores.

In an ideal world, the school would have the resources to make it all work; however, we know that this is not the reality. A parent must consider all of the options with seriousness and a long-term perspective before ultimately making a decision.

We all want to see our children progress and grow into lifelong learners. It is important for parents to understand their multiple paths to achieving these goals. Through collaboration, information, and perspective, this sometimes complicated and frustrating process can ultimately become the light that illuminates this path.



