I’m a New Mom Dealing With Never-Ending Laundry, and This Rolling Hamper Is a Lifesaver

Laundry is a task that’s constantly on the to-do list: washing, drying, folding, and hanging. Arguably, the most tedious step is picking up an overflowing pile of stale clothing and lugging it to the laundry room. Carrying a heaping pile of clothes, only to have a loose sock fall on the floor; bending down to pick up the rogue piece of clothing that leads to a shirt falling, until there’s a trail of dirty clothes following you to the wash. With the help of clever laundry products, there’s a better way to keep your laundry separated and manageable.

An unsolicited piece of advice I received countless times while pregnant was that laundry would become a daily chore. However, I already had my wash going almost daily. While a new baby has added to the pile, I quickly found that I’d much rather have my arms full with my baby and not with laundry. When pregnant, I tried a couple of rolling hampers, and the Hermina Laundry Hamper with Wheels is by far my favorite for its size and ease of use. For a limited time, grab the hamper on Amazon for up to 32 percent off.

The stylish black-framed, metal-and-rattan hamper is sleek with a rectangular design that tucks away in the corner of the closet. It is available in three detachable liner options (white, gray, or black), but I will note that I’ve rarely utilized the liner’s detachable feature, as I much prefer to roll my dirty clothes to the wash.

The star of the show—the reason why I purchased the hamper—is its wheels. For a light hamper, the heavy-duty wheels are sturdy and roll smoothly. My closet and bathroom have narrow doorways, and I’ve found that the hamper maneuvers easily through tight spaces. The hamper also has a lock to keep it in place—no unwanted sliding around—that I use in my tiled laundry room. But I’ve found that it’s unnecessary when the hamper is in my carpeted closet, as it stays put.

Available in 100-liter and 110-liter sizes, the 100-liter is more than enough to hold up to three large loads of laundry. Assembly was so simple that I put it together while nine-months pregnant.

The Hermina Laundry Hamper with Wheels was a game-changer for my laundry day, which is every day. Score the hamper on sale for up to 32 percent off at Amazon.

