‘I’m dreading my mother-in-law’s arrival this Christmas’

‘I thought David said you’d lost weight,’ my mother-in-law says, looking me up and down, ‘but perhaps I was mistaken.’ Ouch, that’s the first kicker, delivered before she has even come through the door. Next up, glancing at my daughter’s Grade 2 piano book, which she’s left on the stairs. ‘I’m sure David was on Grade 5 by the time he was her age,’ she tuts.

Is it any wonder I’m dreading her arrival this Christmas? She is overbearing, critical and turns what should be a relaxed, happy family occasion into a stressful, fraught experience where I’m counting the hours till she goes.

It’s already causing friction between my husband and me. I resent the fact that he’ll inevitably turn into a child again when his mother arrives, and sit and snooze in front of the TV while I rush around serving mince pies, making lunch, helping the children and dealing with all the rest of the festive mayhem.

“Can’t you tell her not to come this year?” I ask.

“It’s only the second year since Dad died, poor Mum. Have a heart,” my husband chides.

That’s true, and we’ll all miss my late father-in-law. “But you know how on edge your mother always makes me,” I say. He just shrugs and goes back to looking at his phone.

I would like him to stick up for me on this one, though. I think he should be supporting me, as his wife. It really annoys me that he always avoids any form of conflict or difficult conversations when his mother is around. Or even when she is not.

Last year, for example, she complained that the turkey was a bit dry but instead of sticking up for me and pointing out that I’d been up since 6am preparing Christmas dinner, David actually joined in and said it was a little on the tough side.

When she chastises me for little things, like buying too many presents, sending the children outside without a scarf or the fact she can’t find the teapot (which we only ever get out when she’s coming to stay), David never says anything to back me up. I know it sounds petty but, I tell him, he’s meant to be my husband and he really needs to start speaking up more.

“Can’t your sister have her?” I ask beseechingly.

But I already know that she has managed to alienate her one and only daughter through a lifetime of criticism. David’s sister has had 40 years of the heartless put-downs I have to endure over Christmas and has pretty much cut ties with her mother as a result. It might sound a bit cruel, but I don’t blame her one bit.

So we are stuck with her. David is her golden boy and can do no wrong. She’s of that generation that shamelessly reveres men over women. And now her husband, who was lovely, has died, there’s no one to soften the blows or make light of her acerbic tongue.

The fact he prioritises his mother over me and the kids and reverts back to being a child again makes me want to scream.

Relax, my husband tells me, she’ll only be here for a few days. But 72 hours with his mother is enough to drive anyone mad! I have stocked up on gin, wine and sherry and am going to try and drink my way through it to take the edge off. But next year, I promise myself, we’re booking into a hotel.

