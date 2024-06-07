I’m a divorce lawyer — these are the two main reasons people get divorced

A world-renowned family lawyer revealed the two main reasons why people get divorced.

Watch out for this pair of issues if you want to keep your spouse to have and to hold from this day forward.

James Sexton, a world-renowned family lawyer based in New York City, has revealed the two main reasons why people get divorced: infidelity and money.

Sexton shared that infidelity and money are the two main reasons why marriages end. Youtube/DiaryofaCeo

The expert recently shared his insights on broken marriages on Steven Bartlett’s “The Diary Of A CEO” podcast.

He explained that with infidelity while cheating is often involved, it’s “just a component” — and therefore blaming a divorce on cheating is an “oversimplification.”

Sexton claimed that a lack of sex typically leads to infidelity, noting that “men want more quantity sex, women want more quality,”

“It’s the same reason porn is more popular with men than it is with women — because men just want to get the job done,” Sexton said.

The leading divorce lawyer also explained the nuances of money in marriages.

“Money has a lot to do with power. Money is about control. Money is about opportunity, security, it’s about a whole bunch of things, but it’s not really about money,” Sexton said.

He explained that with infidelity while cheating is often involved it’s “just a component” and therefore blaming a divorce on cheating is an “oversimplification.” Goran – stock.adobe.com

“Money is just a currency that we trade, so I think money has a whole bunch of complicated stuff tied up in it. People are dishonest with themselves and with money.”

To avoid having to utilize Sexton’s services, he advises that couples truly “pay attention” to each other.

As an example, he suggested that people — particularly men — write random love notes for their spouses to remind them how much and why they love them.

The leading divorce lawyer also explained the nuances of money in marriages, noting that money is often tied to complicated emotions. ARAMYAN – stock.adobe.com

However, fewer people seem to need Sexton’s advice than in previous years.

Marriages have been on the rise while legal breakups have been dwindling since weddings and dates were put on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic — an apparent silver lining to long lockdowns.

The marriage rate is still low compared to the past two decades when the number of marriages stayed around seven to eight per 1,000 people a year — but it comes as divorces continue on a downward trend.

The divorce rate in 2000 was four per 1,000 people a year, compared to just 2.4 in 2022.

Experts suggest that the rise is due to more than the end of lockdowns, explaining that the hardships of the pandemic and current societal trends have changed how people enter into and handle relationships.