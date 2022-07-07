Boost your immune system with Amazon’s top-rated vitamin C supplement — on sale ‘til midnight

Think you're gonna get stuck in the house with some kind of cold or flu virus this summer? Not a chance! And Amazon is making sure of it. They’ve slashed prices on a best-selling supplement called Lypo–Spheric Vitamin C. Today only, save up to 30 percent on these portable packets of gel designed for maximum absorption — they start at just $31.

Starting at $31 (was $43)

Lypo–Spheric Vitamin C uses a revolutionary new method of delivery called Liposomal Encapsulation Technology to enhance your body’s ability to absorb the crucial vitamin. And LivOn Labs is the first company to use this ground-breaking technology in at-home dietary supplements, which are all on sale, today only.

Get your daily dose of Lypo-Spheric vitamin C. (Photo: Amazon)

Lypo–Spheric Vitamin C – 30 Packets

This 30-pack of Lypo–Spheric Vitamin C gives a 1,000 mg blast of antioxidant-rich C with each packet. Just dissolve the gel in a glass of water each day and you’re set. It’ll help build up your immunity against any viruses going around while also protecting you from free radicals. According to Amazon reviewers, it's also a powerful health-enhancer all around.

Get your health in top shape for summer. (Photo: Amazon)

This customer is amazed: "My daughter had a compromised immune system after having mono and spent 6 years getting sick at least once a month. She also had chronic BV that nothing would cure and even had shingles twice as a teenager. She has been infection free for four months after taking one packet daily."

$31 $43 at Amazon

Lypo–Spheric Vitamin C – 60 Packets

LivOn Labs' formulation of Lypo-Spheric Vitamin C is totally vegan, so it doesn't contain any gluten, dairy, sugar or hexane — and it's paleo-friendly, too. Vitamin C even helps produce collagen, leaving your skin firmer. Is there any reason not to take advantage of this sale? Might as well go for 60 packets at 30% off.

A 60-packet supply is 30 percent off. (Photo: Amazon)

Another reviewer raved: "I tell everyone about my 'lipo c' and how it has changed my life! I have Cystic Fibrosis and constantly catch colds/viruses. When taking this once a day, I simply don't! Occasionally someone else will bring a cold home and I will catch it and be done with it in a day or two with it having barely any effect on me, but before I knew about this product, that same cold would have turned into a hospital stay for two weeks."

$60 $86 at Amazon

Lypo–Spheric Vitamin C – 90 Packets

Grab a carton of three — 90 packets — for 26% off. (Photo: Amazon)

If you want to fully stock up, grab this pack of 90 Lypo-Spheric Vitamin C packets and live your best, healthiest life this summer. This one's 26% off — today only!

$96 $130 at Amazon

