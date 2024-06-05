Lynn Duse Memorial Kids' Bike Fest returns to Petoskey for second year

Dozens of kids decorated their bikes to ride in the bike parade on Saturday, June 10, 2023 during the first annual Lynn Duse Memorial Kids’ Bike Fest.

PETOSKEY — The second annual Lynn Duse Memorial Kids’ Bike Fest is pedaling into Petoskey on June 8 to celebrate exercise and play.

The festival will offer a bike decoration station, a drawing for a new bicycle provided by Latitude 45, bicycle safety inspections, free tours of the Little Traverse History Museum, a variety of games and activities, and the festival’s showcase bike parade.

Last year, the inaugural festival drew in more than 100 local children to practice safe biking skills and take part in the parade along a short section of the Little Traverse Wheelway.

Felicity Thelen, 2, of Haslett (left) and Jack Radoy, 1.5, from Petoskey ride together on Saturday, June 10, 2023 during the first annual Lynn Duse Memorial Kids’ Bike Fest.

The idea for the festival was first conceived by the late Lynn (McCartney) Duse, a second generation owner and operator of the Circus Shop. Duse died last year, not long after presenting her idea to the Little Traverse Historical Society.

“She enjoyed welcoming children and their parents in the Circus Shop, and promoting a Kids’ Bike Fest reflects her love of children and their joy,” said Lynn’s daughter, Marnie, in a press release. “Lynn would be so delighted at how well it’s being organized and the interest of the Trails Council and the Little Traverse Historical Society and the other community organizations involved. It is truly impressive how well it’s been organized.”

Several antique bicycles were put to use on Saturday, June 10, 2023 during the first annual Lynn Duse Memorial Kids’ Bike Fest.

The festival, presented by the Little Traverse Historical Society and the Top of Michigan Trails Council, will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bayfront Park, near the Little Traverse History Museum. Parade registration will be from 10-11 a.m., and the parade begins at 11 a.m. The festival’s other activities continue until 1 p.m.

Helmets are mandatory for the parade and participants must ride a decorated bike for 20 minutes to be eligible for the top prizes. Prizes, including those for bike decorations judged by Mayor John Murphy and the council, will be awarded after the parade.

Tim and Olive Grimes of Petoskey wave as they ride past in the bike parade on Saturday, June 10, 2023 during the first annual Lynn Duse Memorial Kids’ Bike Fest.

Those who don’t have their own bikes can borrow a bike and helmet from the Kids Pedaling with a Purpose program and decorate it for free at a booth sponsored by the Crooked Tree Arts Center.

More details are available at petoskeymuseum.org.

