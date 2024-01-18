Lynda Carter's all-time 'favorite mascara' is a drugstore classic — and only $11 for a 2-pack on Amazon

From taking the world by storm in Wonder Woman to lending her gorgeous pipes to the world of Fallout 4, there's really nothing that actress and singer Lynda Carter can't do! And, at the age of 72, that includes looking absolutely fabulous. What's her secret? Well, the former Miss World USA has many favorite products that help her keep feeling (and looking!) ageless — and she recently shared a few of them with New York magazine. One of those classics caught our eye: Maybelline Great Lash Mascara.

Maybe you grew up wearing Great Lash, or, like me, you remember seeing it in your mom's makeup bag as a kid, easy to spot with its distinctive baby pink-and-lime-colored packaging. In fact, I'm pretty sure it was the first mascara I ever tried! Lynda, "still a Maybelline girl" as she proudly proclaims, has long been a devotee of Great Lash: "It’s still the one that doesn’t flake. It’s inexpensive. I can go to any drugstore and pick up my favorite mascara. It’s still the best one on the market. The pink and green. It’s a classic formula, and it always works. I’ve been using that since I started wearing mascara. Particularly on my lower lashes — when you’ve got moisturizer on, they flake, but Maybelline doesn’t flake. And it comes off when you wash your face. ... It just still is the one, and I’ve just tried them all. All of them."

What makes Great Lash so, well, great — even 50 years on? It's all about the formula, baby! The hypoallergenic, ophthalmologist-tested formula lengthens lashes and builds volume, without leaving clumps or globs in its wake. Plus, it conditions lashes with each coat, and it's safe for contact lens wearers, too.

A special aspect of Great Lash is also the wand, which beauty mavens know is just as important as the mascara itself when it comes to creating luxe-looking lashes. The lash-building brush doubles lashes and thickens their appearance, making it easy to get that full, falsies-style look. No wonder it's an Allure Readers’ Choice and Best of Beauty Award Winner!

To get the perfect application, the brand suggests an easy 3-step process:

Sweep the lash-building mascara wand from the root to tip of lashes. Continue building volume until your lashes are just as thick as you'd like them to be. Don't let mascara dry in between coats!

To remove, use any oil-free eye makeup remover — of course, Maybelline suggests their own Expert Eyes formula, an inexpensive treasure at just $25 for three bottles on Amazon.

Lynda Carter isn't the only mega-fan Great Lash has earned over the years — the mascara has over 36,000 five-star reviews at Amazon, too.

"I have worn Maybelline for at least 50 years, and I still get compliments on my eyelashes — I am asked all the time what I use for such long lashes," gushed one devotee. "I am definitely a senior, but I don't look it; and Maybelline helps me stay young looking. I have tried MUCH more expensive mascara, but I always return to Maybelline's Great Lash... still the best value and result around!"

A longtime user shared, "I started using Maybelline Great Lash in college after a recommendation by a friend who'd been to beauty school. I've never looked elsewhere. The original is the best." The same shopper also noted, "With all the new variants, it's hard to read the fine print and make sure I'm getting the one I always use, but well worth it. I stay away from fatter wands and water resistant, among other versions."

Another decades-long fan wrote, "I’ve been wearing this mascara for years. It is the same great quality and lash lengthening formula."

Amazon Maybelline Great Lash Washable Mascara, 2-Pack This fan favorite is available on Amazon in Very Black (pictured) as well as Blackest Black ("It's like, how much more black could this be? And the answer is none. None... more black."), Brownish Black and more. $11 at Amazon

