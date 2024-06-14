LVMH Teams Up With Accor to Roll Out Orient Express Trains, Ships, and Hotels

LVMH has jumped aboard to help Accor further elevate a travel icon.

The two French behemoths have entered a strategic partnership to breathe new life into the Orient Express brand.

“We’re delighted to enlist LVMH’s rare expertise to continue pushing further the frontiers of this legend and bringing its embodiment to life in an ever more singular way,” Accor Group chairman and CEO Sébastien Bazin said in a statement.

Inside the new Orient Express.

Orient Express has come a long way since the first train hit the tracks in 1883, cementing itself as a symbol of elegance and luxury. Since being acquired by Accor in 2022, the brand has decided to expand beyond lavish locomotives and into other realms of hospitality. In addition to rolling out a revamped train next year, the team is planning to open the first Orient Express hotels in Rome and Venice in 2025. It is also working to launch the inaugural Orient Express sailing ship in spring 2026. (The first hull is currently under construction at Chantiers de l’Atlantique in France.)

The Orient Express Sailing Ship.

As part of the new agreement signed Thursday, LVMH has made a “strategic investment” in the Orient Express brand though the financial terms were not disclosed. As an investor, LVMH will bring its unique expertise in the world of luxury to the brand’s future hotels, trains, and ships. The conglomerate has a wealth of experience in these three fields. LVMH’s two hotel brands, Cheval Blanc and Belmond, collectively run over 50 luxury properties. Belmond also manages the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express and five other luxury trains across the world. In addition, LVMH owns upscale yacht maker Royal Van Lent.

“Each of our groups will bring the best of its expertise to take Orient Express to the pinnacle of the art of hospitality,” explains LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault.

Inside the new Orient Express.

Similarly, Accor’s comprehensive collection of hotel brands means it is well-versed in high-end hospitality and fine dining. Heavyweights such as Raffles, Fairmont, and Potel & Chabot, have enabled Accor to refine and improve the guest experience. This pursuit of the best is at the heart of the Orient Express project.

“With Orient Express, Accor is reinventing the art of travel, discovery and great odysseys,” Bazin adds.

Sounds like travelers are in for a treat.

