This Luxury Train Company Now Offers Trips to Machu Picchu, the Amazon Rainforest, the Galapagos, and More — With Some 25-day Itineraries

Eight- to 25-day train trips are now bookable in Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador.

Exploring South America by rail just got a whole lot easier. Independent train vacation company Railbookers announced that it launched itineraries on the continent by debuting 21 new itineraries, all available to book now.

While the trips are all centered around Peru, they encompass some of the country's flagship destinations, including Machu Picchu and the Amazon rainforest, as well as the Galapagos in neighboring Ecuador. Several of the journeys include segments on Andean Explorer and Hiram Bingham, both Belmond Trains and among the most luxurious trail experiences in the world.

“South America — whether it's Peru, Argentina, the Galapagos Islands, or beyond — is a once-in-a-lifetime travel destination for many of our customers … and we are thrilled to offer a comprehensive collection of independent train vacations in Peru that check all of the boxes,” Frank Marini, Railbookers’ President and CEO, said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. He added that the trips offer “some of the best sightseeing and scenery, accommodations, and luxury experiences available anywhere.”

Vacations vary from eight to 25 days in length, including departures as early as this month and into 2025. Besides the upscale train journeys, several itineraries also include overnight stays on luxury cruises to the Galapagos, as well as river cruises through Peru’s Amazonian forest. Every itinerary can be customized to include all the elements you prefer, including adding cruise extensions to existing sailings.

Among the trips is an eight-day Essential Peru trip, roundtrip from Lima, including stops in the Sacred Valley, Machu Picchu, and Cusco. There's also a 14-day Luxury Trains of Peru, that goes to Colca Canyon and Arequipa, including a ride on the Hiram Bingham and two overnights on the Andean Explorer. Also available is a 25-day itinerary to 10 destinations in both Peru and Ecuador, including Puno, Paracas, Quito, and the Galapagos Islands, with a train ride on The Titicaca Train and Nazca Lines, plus four nights on Yacht Isabela II.

Every trip includes a personalized welcome, private transfers, and hosted experiences, plus the freedom of traveling on your own. Internal flights and transfers are included, as is access to an around-the-clock emergency line in case things go awry. The company also released a “South America by Train” brochure to help travelers better navigate the rails.

For more information or to book your South American Railbookers getaway, visit railbookers.com.



