This luxury mid-size RV proves you can travel in the country without sacrificing comfort, style

As the saying goes, home is where the heart is. That means its physical location can change — especially when it’s a house on wheels. Such is the case with the all-new Brinkley Model Z 3100, a mid-sized, luxury fifth wheel that will be on display Jan. 24-28 at the Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow at the Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane.

Built like a home

Kitchen inside the Z3100 Fifth Wheel RV camper at Brinkley RV in Memphis, In.. on Dec. 11, 2023.

Most recreational vehicles, or RVs, provide the standard features of any living space. There’s a bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, etc., but the space sometimes lacks a cozy, homelike feel. The Brinkley Model Z 3100 is not one of those RVs.

Ryan Zicafoose of Walnut Ridge Family RV in Memphis, Indiana, said the Brinkley brand — which made its way into the RV market just last year — makes it a point to build fifth wheels and travel trailers to feel like home.

“Everything they do … is designed (with) a residential feel,” he told The Courier Journal.

Kitchen faucet inside the Z3100 Fifth Wheel RV camper at Brinkley RV in Memphis, In.. on Dec. 11, 2023.

The kitchen island in the Model Z, for example, is similar to those commonly seen in typical homes. With a solid surface countertop, farmhouse-style sink, and brass fixtures, it could easily be mistaken for an island in a small apartment.

The space also boasts a standard-sized refrigerator, a residential microwave, and ample storage.

Fun features

Dresser and tv in bedroom inside the Z3100 Fifth Wheel RV camper at Brinkley RV in Memphis, In.. on Dec. 11, 2023.

In addition to numerous elements one would expect to find in a typical home, the Model Z also offers several fun features that make use of limited space and add to the RV's appeal.

Dog owners will appreciate the hidden pet bowls that slide out from underneath the kitchen island, and aspiring chefs will make use of the built-in spice rack.

The island also includes a snow n’ go paper towel holder, which keeps paper towels hidden but within reach; as well as dual pull-out trash bins for easily sorting garbage and recyclables all in one place.

There are lots of options for storing other items, too, as the 84-inch pantry comes with adjustable shelves. “If you want to put a vacuum in there, you can take (some) shelves out,” Zicafoose said. “(Or), if you want more shelves, you can easily get those from the factory.”

Pantry in kitchen inside the Z3100 Fifth Wheel RV camper at Brinkley RV in Memphis, In.. on Dec. 11, 2023.

A coffee bar provides space for making morning cappuccinos, while a nearby cubby offers additional storage for sugar, creamer, and other accessories.

On the other side of the main living area, 60-inch theater seating directly faces a telescoping entertainment center. Under the TV, an Innoflame fireplace boasts a multi-colored ember bed that can be operated via remote control.

Efficient operation

The Z3100 Fifth Wheel RV camper at Brinkley RV in Memphis, In.. on Dec. 11, 2023.

The Model Z’s exterior also boasts notable features, including an 11-foot awning for blocking out the sun’s rays on hot days, as well as a rear storage compartment for loading up even more cargo.

“It comes with a 370-watt solar panel as well,” Zicafoose said, “so as long as you have sunlight — even if you don’t have a battery — you can turn your lights on and everything.”

He added that as a four-season coach, the 12,000-pound Model Z is warrantied for full-time living. In addition to the 30-inch by 42-inch shower in the bathroom, there are outside showers on both sides of the coach as well as a fully enclosed underbelly and a fully walkable roof.

Walk-in shower inside the Z3100 Fifth Wheel RV camper at Brinkley RV in Memphis, In.. on Dec. 11, 2023.

“The list goes on and on … of all the things that they’ve thought of,” he said, adding that the RV's sleek vibe — and obvious residential feel — is a major part of what makes it stand out.

“I always point out (that there is) no crown molding,” he said. “No nail holes, no putty, just (a clean) fit and finish and (high) quality. … There’s that extra mile that (Brinkley goes) to make sure everything feels like luxury.”

Know a house that would make a great Home of the Week? Email writer Lennie Omalza at aloha@lennieomalza.com or Lifestyle Editor Kathryn Gregory at kgregory@gannett.com.

nuts & bolts

Home: This is a Brinkley Model Z 3100. It is a mid-sized, luxury fifth wheel with 7K axles, 17.5-inch H-rated Cooper tires, flush floor slides, and a 79.5-inch bed and bath interior height.

Distinctive elements: Brinkley CraftSense wood trim construction; 76-inch kitchen and dinette/living room slide-out height; integrated window screens and insulated blackout blinds; more than 20 outlets; well-placed outlets with USB and USB-C high-speed charging stations; dimmable living room lights; dual flush floor galley and living room slides; floating entrance steps with indirect lighting and double-deep shoe storage; entertainment Televator with 50-inch smart TV; premium audio system with bluetooth; entertainment shelf; fireplace with 5,000 Btu electric heat; theater seating w with heat and wireless charging; 72-inch trifold sofa with Scotchgard protection; residential end tables with storage, pop-up outlets, and USB ports; space-saving bench ottoman/coffee table and workstation with storage; floating dinette table; convenient silverware drawer in dinette table; soft-close cabinet doors; premium residential drawers with dovetail joints; dual pull-out trash bins; stow ‘n go paper towel holder; built-in spice rack drawer; premium residential soft close cabinets; residential solid surface countertops; residential tile backsplash; magnetic cabinet and drawer catches; 84-inch pantry with adjustable shelves and appliance outlet; one-piece steel island base; 16 cubic feet, energy efficient 12-volt refrigerator; farmhouse sink with roller cover; residential 30-inch microwave; soffit and island base with indirect mood light; Maxxair fan.

WHAT: An annual, five-day event featuring hundreds of booths that cater to outdoor enthusiasts. It showcases the latest in boating, fishing, camping, and RVing gear.

WHERE: Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane

WHEN: Jan. 24, 5-9 p.m., Jan. 25-26, noon to 9 p.m., Jan. 27, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Jan. 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TICKETS: Tickets are $14 for adults and children ages 13 and older; children ages 12 and younger are free when accompanied by a paying adult. A $2 discount on full-price admission is available when tickets are purchased online by Jan. 23. Special, one-day-only tickets for admittance on Jan. 25 & 25 after 5 p.m. are available online for $5.

MORE INFORMATION: For more information, visit louisvilleboatshow.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Explore the all-new Brinkley Model Z 3100 luxury RV