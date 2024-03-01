Luxury Living Comes to Baja’s Spectacular East Cape

Mexico’s Baja Peninsula has attracted adventurers for decades—from sportfishermen who prize the big game in these waters to outdoor enthusiasts drawn by the rugged mountain and desert terrain. Over the years though, the scenic East Cape has managed to remain a quieter, less-traveled destination, set apart from the bustling corridor that extends from Cabo San Lucas to San Jose del Cabo. That makes it an idyllic location for Costa Palmas, a luxury residential resort community set on 1,500 acres bordering the Sea of Cortez and boasting two miles of beachfront with clear, swimmable waters.

With its array of elevated real estate opportunities, this is the place to enjoy Mexico’s easygoing indoor-outdoor lifestyle. The Four Seasons Private Residences include homes on the golf course, the beach, or the marina, while Four Seasons Private Villas are the ideal choice for a custom estate of your dreams or one of several suggested exteriors and floor plans. Residential services managed by the Four Seasons team ensure that ownership is effortless and carefree.

On the horizon is the five-star Amanvari, where exquisitely contemporary four- to seven-bedroom Private Residences showcase the extraordinary natural surroundings. In addition, the Aman property will encompass a resort, several dining venues, a spa, and its own white-sand beach.

Casa Blake—with a sophisticated design by JSa Architects—exudes cosmopolitan flair, thanks to its waterfront location in the Marina Village. The chic interiors of the residences, which range from studios to three bedrooms, are by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio.

Marina Village itself is now coming to life. The newest marina in Baja is already welcoming yachts while lively eateries offer places to gather, meet friends, and watch the harbor scene. Nancy Silverton’s Mozza Baja has a menu that ranges from seafood and steaks to the chef’s noted pizzas. Casena is a coffee shop and, along with the drinks and nibbles, is a multifaceted boutique where you’ll find Mexican crafts, home goods, and artisanal pantry items. Marina Village is also a hot spot for evening entertainment, thanks to the Chiki lounge and nightclub, whose eclectically vibrant interior blends local themes with an otherworldly vibe.

During daylight hours, golfers head for the Costa Palmas Golf Club, a links-style course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. to incorporate Baja’s desert and ocean panoramas. The world-class 18-hole layout also offers short 7- and 14-hole loops and a 28,000-square-foot putting course. Of course, pros are on staff to hone your game, whether you’re a novice or a longtime aficionado.

Centering the community is the Costa Palmas Beach & Yacht Club, with three pools, fitness facilities, a beach bar and dining rooms, and private beach access. Membership is open to homeowners who can work with the club’s Aventura team to plan adventures on land and sea. Whether your passion is surfing, snorkeling, kayaking, fishing, hiking, mountain biking, or exploring the coast by boat, the guides and instructors will shape an excursion that excites and delights you. The wonders of Baja’s East Cape and beyond are seemingly endless.

And Costa Palmas is the kind of community—private, luxurious, secure, and serene—that will welcome you and create lasting memories for your family for years to come.

Costa Palmas is a 45-minute drive from Los Cabos International Airport. Four Seasons Residences are offered starting at $3.5 million; villas from $8 million. Amanvari’s Residences are offered from $10 million. Residences at Casa Blake start under $700,000.

