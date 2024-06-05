Luxury interior design studio Stone House Collective holds grand opening in Shorewood

The front service desk area of Stone House Collective's new location is seen May 30, 2024, in Shorewood.

A luxury interior design studio held a grand opening May 30 for its first brick-and-mortar location in Shorewood.

Stone House Collective, 4518 N. Oakland Ave., which specializes in spatial planning, finish and fixture selections, and styling spaces from start to finish, had its soft opening in March.

For the past five years, the collective had been operating out of a warehouse in Glendale.

Along with the studio's signature woody scent wafting in the air, visitors of the grand opening enjoyed a live painting performance by Burkina Faso-based artist Kader Boly, live music from local musician and American Idol finalist Steve Beguhn and his band, and food from a Smokin' Jack's BBQ truck.

The event also featured a 30% off deal on custom upholstery by CR Laine, Taylor King and Highland House, as well as 30% off outdoor furniture lines Summer Classics and Sunset West.

Musician Steve Beguhn plays guitar at the Stone House Collective grand opening May 30 in Shorewood.

What services does Stone House Collective provide?

Stone House CEO and founder Anna Franklin works with nine other designers, administrative staff and managers to tune into customer wants and needs in their home to blend that with professional home design suited for their clients' everyday lives.

Services start with a phone consultation and move to an on-site, in-home visit for the designers to learn about how clients are going to "live, breathe and function" in their house.

"When you walk into someone's house, you usually can tell a lot about them," said Franklin. "We put a in little bit of homework on them and learn a little bit about what they're drawn to."

After the initial consultations, designers assist in furnishing one or multiple rooms for a cohesive look, full-service renovations or new build projects as well as stop-in shopping for furniture and décor at their new location. The three basic cost categories include design, building and furnishing, according to Franklin.

Franklin said if all goes according to plan, Stone House is going to have an online shopping catalog on its website sometime in 2025.

The website also hosts the studio's blog, a resource for interior design tips and inspiration. Franklin aims to convey the Stone House style to users through the blog.

Artist Kader Boly, one of the sources for Stone House's art décor options, is shown working on a live painting at the collective's grand opening May 30.

Franklin also has a background in photography

In addition to interior design. Franklin has also channeled her creativity through photography. She said she's been a photographer for about 20 years and that being able to capture a look through a lens to allow other people to be able to feel it through a picture is something she likes to share.

Transitioning back into the design field

Although Franklin studied design in college, she worked in events and major gift fundraising in Chicago for a decade before getting back into the design field.

When she moved back to Milwaukee to be closer to home, Franklin said she "fell in love" again with her passion for creativity.

She worked for two years in home staging, then pivoted into design four years ago.

"I feel so blessed and honored that I've found that," Franklin said about her passion. "I feel like sometimes people spend their whole life trying to find what makes them happy and excited."

A view of one of the product displays at Stone House Collective in Shorewood.

The Stone House Collective's signature aesthetic blends the coastal cool, earthy tones of Lake Michigan and Wisconsin's natural scenery with warmer tones to complement the affinity for cooler tones apparent in homes around the southeast Wisconsin area. However, Franklin said that their services are flexible to customers' preferences and Stone House will still work to provide a clean, refined design for their homes.

Claudia Levens contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Stone House Collective opens brick-and-mortar location in Shorewood