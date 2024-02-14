Luxury Homebuyers Are Moving to This Affluent Arizona Suburb in Droves. Here’s Why.

Can’t handle the cold, but love the heat? This affluent Arizona suburb, where winters are dry and temperate and summertime temps average over 100 degrees, has become one of the hottest housing markets in the U.S. Sun Belt.

Paradise Valley, the Grand Canyon State’s wealthiest ZIP code, has blown up in recent years with deep-pocketed newcomers relocating from out of state to the exclusive desert and mountain enclave. At the end of 2023, the median sale price in the scenic community clocked in at $2.8 million, a whopping 14-plus percent increase from the year prior, according to Realtor.com. “This is a newer area, so it’s not like you have a lot of 1800s and 1900s homes,” Robert Joffe, founder and associate broker of the Joffe Group, told Mansion Global. “There’s a huge allure to this area in Arizona. People are flocking in from all over the country to buy homes here.”

More from Robb Report

The town of not quite 13,000 residents, which sits in between Phoenix and Scottsdale, has specifically attracted a crop of West Coast transplants, mainly from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle. Long favored by politicians like Barry Goldwater and Dan Quayle, Paradise Valley also counts Stevie Nicks, Muhammad Ali, Michael Phelps, and Campbell Soup heir Bennett Dorrance among its most notable past and present residents.

The unbuilt Palo Cristi Estate is listed for $75 million, the most expensive home for sale in Paradise Valley.

Other than year-round warm weather (some might call it darn-right hot!), favorable taxes, upscale shopping, and thriving golf and restaurant scenes, other factors that make Paradise Valley particularly attractive to deep-pocketed snowbirds and full-time residents alike include its slew of luxury residential properties.

Currently, the most expensive home in Arizona is a 2.3-acre compound in Paradise Valley’s southwestern corner. Priced at a whopping $75 million, the abode—dubbed Palo Cristi Estate—is slated for completion in 2027. When all is said and done, the vast residence will comprise 33,000 square feet. The eight-bedroom home’s laundry list of luxuries will include an art gallery, a bowling alley, a shooting range, a recording studio, and a movie theater. Plus, the grounds will feature two swimming pools, a lazy river, and two garages that can store up to 14 vehicles.

Serenity Heights, which will be completed in 2027, is on the market for $29 million.

Many of the estates in Paradise Valley span one acre or more, and many sport stunning mountain view. In the exclusive, guard-gated Clearwater Hills enclave, homes can range from 8,000 to 18,000 square feet and cost anywhere from $20 million to $30 million. One of the enclave’s not-yet-built homes, listed for $29 million, is Serenity Heights. The not-yet-built mansion, to be completed in 2027, will sit on 11 acres atop the area’s highest view lot. In addition to a 16,000-square-foot, boomerang-shaped main house, the hillside spread will be decked out with a glass-bottom pool that cantilevers over the desert, plus a 10-person hot tub, a 3,000-bottle wine cellar, and a fitness center.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.