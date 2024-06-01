Luxury fitness spa opens in downtown Summit

SUMMIT – New Jersey’s first Bodenvy CoolSculpting and Weight Loss spa has come to the city in a 2,400-square-foot retail space, via a long-term lease arrangement.

The deal was brokered by Sheldon Gross Realty President Marcy Gross and Assistant Vice President Matt Leonelli, who manage 331 Springfield Ave., a row of nine retail stores at the corner of Summit Avenue, in which Bodenvy is located.

The new spa offers weight loss, fat and cellulite reduction, skin tightening, and muscle toning. Located in the heart of Summit’s business district, the spa is less than two miles from Chatham, New Providence, and the Mall at Short Hills. Downtown Madison is three miles away.

Bodenvy CoolSculpting and Weight Loss spa has come to 331 Springfield Avenue in Summit.

“You’d be hard-pressed to find a more lovely shopping district than Summit’s,” said Gross in a news release. “We’ve managed 331 Springfield Avenue for three years and it’s an ideal space for just about any upscale business. It sits right in the heart of multiple affluent Union County and Morris County communities.”

In addition to the new spa in Summit, Bodenvy has two Florida locations and one in Tulsa. Another is scheduled to open soon in the Detroit area.

Hours for the new Summit location are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays. Call 908-777-8782, or visit www.bodenvy.com/locations/new-jersey/summit/.

Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Summit NJ welcomes Bodenvy CoolSculpting and Weight Loss spa