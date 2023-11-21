The Luxurious Silk Scrunchie That Helps Protect Your Hair While You Sleep

Editors' Picks are the Fashionista team's true (#notspon) fashion and beauty obsessions, handpicked by professionals who see it all. Any beauty product you see here has been vetted and tested by the editor recommending it.

I've slept on on a silk pillowcase for years because it's been shown to have a whole host of beauty benefits: It can prevent moisture loss from hair and skin, keep frizz and flyaways to a minimum and reduce friction that can damage strands while you toss and turn. A silk scrunchie can also go a long way toward boosting hair health and giving styles longevity, so I've tried to become more consistent about wearing one to tie my hair back when I sleep.

My favorite lately is Clementine Sleepwear's Silk Scrunchie, which is made from 100% organic mulberry silk and available in four colors. (Mine's blue!)

Clementine Sleepwear Organic Silk Scrunchie, $49, available here Photo: Courtesy of Clementine Sleepwear

I love how oversized and voluminous it is — according to the brand, it measures six to seven inches from side to side for "maximum coverage". It's like a fancy, chic little cloud that's super comfy to sleep on and enables me to wake up with slightly less bedhead than usual. The accessory has also been crucial in helping maintain my hair extensions by gently holding them all in place, so I don't wake up with them in a mangled, matted knot in the morning.

Clementine Sleepwear Organic Silk Scrunchie, $55 $49, available here

