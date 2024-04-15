This luxurious new dining and drinks spot just opened in Coral Gables. Take a look

The most walkable street in Coral Gables just got a sophisticated new addition for eating and drinking.

Osumi Cocktail & Sushi is now open daily on the pedestrian-friendly Giralda Plaza, serving Asian-inspired fare as well as sushi rolls for lunch and dinner.

Located next door to Giorgio Rapicavoli’s Italian restaurant Luca Osteria, the 4,000-square-foot Osumi has indoor and outdoor dining along Giralda Plaza and a 21-seat bar. There’s even a 15-seat semi-private VIP section with its own dedicated bar.

While the menu is of course a key component of Osumi, co-owner and architect Hernan Santarcangelo said the food isn’t the only important thing at the restaurant, adding that the neighborhood is a perfect fit because it’s “known for its discerning taste.”

“What sets Osumi apart is not just our exceptional fusion menu or the elegant setting, but the experience,” he said in a statement. “We’ve created a space where fine dining meets casual comfort, a place where every visit is an occasion. Coral Gables is the perfect backdrop for Osumi.”

The private dining area at Osumi Cocktail & Sushi Bar in Coral Gables.

The menu is largely Japanese, but you’ll find Latin influences, too. Osumi will serve signature sushi rolls, like the Osumi Sushi Roll (shrimp tempura, avocado, hamachi, acevichada and crispy quinoa) and the Kanicado Roll (spicy blue crab rolled with avocado, cucumber and masago and served with serrano aioli and crispy quinoa).

Other highlights include shishito peppers with Andean corn, sesame ponzu and bonito flakes, or the Yama-No Miso Soup, a twist on the Japanese favorite with shiitake mushroom broth. Also worth noting are the Gochudare ribs, paired with coleslaw.

Dinner highlights include the wagyu gyoza with Japanese A5 wagyu; surf and turf maki (shrimp tempura and lobster with wagyu and Japanese teriyaki). The Osumi steak comes with escabeche beans and sauteed vegetables.

The interior dining room at Osumi Cocktail & Sushi Bar.

The restaurant even has a deal for the lunch crowd: An “executive lunch” menu that costs $20 for an entree or a combination entree and appetizer for $26, with all orders including a soda.

Andy Cabrera and Loiver Hernandez Crespo, known for their work behind the bar of Café La Trova in Little Havana, which was just named as one of the best bars in the U.S. by Food & Wine, created the restaurant’s cocktail program. The menu emphasizes Japanese spirits and craft cocktails like the lychee highball (with gin, dry vermouth, lychee, citrus, absinthe and bubbles) and the Ibaraki sour (shoshu, Midori, sugar, lime and Yuzu foam). There’s also a robust wine and sake list.

For the real high rollers, Osumi offers a liquor bottle purchase program. Here’s how it works: You buy a bottle of your favorite Japanese whiskey (or whatever you prefer). Then you store it in one of the 28 lockers by the bar, sip from it on subsequent visits and, hopefully, look utterly elegant while doing so.

If that’s a little beyond your means — and it will be for most of us — check out Osumi’s happy hour, with $7 cocktails from 4-6 p.m. daily.

Osumi’s liquor bottle purchasing program means you can buy a premium bottle of your favorite liquor and keep it locked up at the restaurant. Shown here are the lockers where the bottles will be stores.

Osumi Cocktail & Sushi Bar

Where: 110-112 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables

Hours: Noon-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; noon-midnight Friday-Saturday

More information: osumisushibar.com or 786-452-9902

Osumi Cocktail & Sushi Bar on Giralda Plaza also features outdoor tables.