Luxe Resort Group One&Only Just Opened an All-Villa Oasis in Greece—Here’s a Look Inside

One&Only made a splash when its first outpost debuted in Athens last year. Now, the brand’s second property in Greece has opened its doors, and the resort could stand in for The White Lotus.

A 45-minute boat ride from the capital city, the all-new One&Only Kéa Island is set on 65 beachfront acres on the west coast of Kéa in the Cyclades. In terms of accommodations, the resort swaps traditional rooms and suites for 63 swanky villas for guests. The hotel also has a limited collection of branded residences available to purchase.

“Every One&Only resort is one of a kind, celebrating its exceptional location and honoring the natural landscape and local community,” Philippe Zuber, CEO of Kerzner International, said in a statement. “We are excited to reveal our second Greek haven and now, with two distinct properties, we offer a truly unrivaled journey across Greece through the lens of One&Only.”

A two-bedroom villa at the new One&Only Kéa Island in Greece.

Nestled among secluded beaches and deep blue seas, the brand teamed up with acclaimed architect John Heah who created the Cycladic-inspired interiors. Think lofty atriums, lots of white-washed walls, pergolas, and rounded archways. The villas range from one or two bedrooms and feature hand-cut local stone and Greek marble.

The property is anchored by its extensive amenity offerings. Chief among them are its very own beach club, an infinity pool with a pool bar, and a speakeasy. There’s also Atria, a family-style restaurant serving up Greek eats made from locally sourced produce. On the other hand, Kosmos is slinging freshly pressed juices by day and transforms into a cocktail terrace at night.

The resort has an on-site beach club.

If you’re interested in more of a relaxing stay, One&Only Kéa Island has a three-story waterfront spa with an array of holistic treatments that take cues from Greek mythology. Of course, the Watsu therapy pools and cold plunges wouldn’t be the worst way to beat the heat, either. To kick things up a notch, you’ll find an indoor-outdoor fitness center, as well as padel and tennis courts for the active types. Speaking of which, deep-sea divers can explore under-the-radar sites courtesy of the resort’s dive center or take an archaeologist-led tour of the ancient resort grounds.

“With a population of just 2,300 residents, this island is incredibly special to its people, and it was our privilege to work with the community to authentically reflect and protect Kéa’s unique spirit,” added Zuber. “This off-the-radar destination reveals a different side to the Cyclades, promising a grounding stay that leaves guests feeling relaxed and revitalized.”

