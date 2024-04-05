Luxe Low-Tops and More of This Week's Best Menswear Releases



Despite there being a rather unexpected 4.8 earthquake that rippled through New York City today, the most surprising part of my morning was seeing these new menswear drops. I mean, can an earthquake fill in the gaps in your spring wardrobe with funky, fresh finds, from sunglasses and sneakers to polos and jorts? No. No, it cannot.

This week, some of our favorite brands dropped must-have pieces for whatever the season has in store for you. If you're an adventurer, Hoka's new sneakers are perfect for your next hike, run, or workout sesh. If you're more of a stay-at-home chiller, the ultimate way to indulge in pure comfort is with some bamboo pajama pants. Maybe you just want to fill out your shirt rotation, in which case there are options here ranging from French linens to geometric crochets to sweat-wicking jerseys.

Though every piece here is different to each other, they've all got style and versatility in common. Whenever you're getting dressed, reaching for one of these will be the best decision of your whole day. Find the best new menswear releases of the week below.

Ace Active Performance Polo

With sweat-wicking fabric and moisture-transport construction, this polo has all the performance qualities you need to sweat in style.

Bobby Shorts

Jorts season has returned, baby! Take these baggy denim shorts out for a spin as soon as the sun comes out.

Bamboo Pajama Pants

You deserve better sleep. These soft, breezy, lightweight bamboo PJ pants are the missing piece of the puzzle.

Ola Shirt

An easy, breezy French linen shirt to wear unbuttoned or buttoned, with shorts or jeans or dress pants.

Indigo-Dipped Yuma Deck Tee

Buck Mason's nautical-inspired tee is dipped in indigo for its inky, chic look. You don't have to be on a boat to make this work.

Cable Knit Sweater

A minimalist, preppy golf sweater that's so good, you're going to find yourself wearing it on more than just the green.

Stealth/Tech Clifton LS

With reflective laces, this lightweight, water-repellant ripstop sneaker is up for any adventure.

B57 Low-Top Sneaker

Of course, if you prefer a lifestyle shoe, Dior's iconic B57 has been bathed in baby blue for a bit of springtime flair.

Aviator Reverse Sunglasses

You know how every time you see Lenny Kravitz, you're like, "Damn, that guy has cool sunglasses?" Well, now you can have 'em, too.

Gioia Camp-Collar Crocheted Cotton Shirt

An oft-overlooked summer essential: The crocheted button-down. Don't miss out on this breezy, chic pick.

