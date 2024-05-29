This Luxe New Cruise Will Stop in 80 Destinations Around the World, From Fiji to Norway

One of the smallest cruise ships in Silversea’s fleet will carry out the line’s biggest global voyage.

The 698-foot Silver Dawn will embark on an epic 149-day cruise in 2027, visiting 35 countries across five continents. The transoceanic adventure includes stops in some 80 destinations, more than any other voyage in Silversea’s history. In addition, the itinerary features 20 new calls and 11 overnights.

The Three Oceans World Cruise will kick off in Los Angeles on January 8 and wrap up in Copenhagen on June 7. Over five months, seafarers will traverse the Pacific, Indian, and Atlantic Oceans in the utmost luxury. All 596 passengers on the all-suite liner will enjoy the personalized service of a butler and one of the highest crew-to-guest ratios in the industry. You will also have the opportunity to partake in bespoke events or experiences and visit more than 50 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

The Panorama Lounge on “Silver Dawn.”

“Garnered over 30 years of operations, our destination expertise will enable our guests to discover the very best experiences in ultra-luxury cruise travel,” Silversea president Bert Hernandez said in a statement.

Traditional Fijian architecture.

The cruise will spotlight the unique cultures, sites, and environments within the areas by the Pacific, Indian, and Atlantic oceans. Cruising the Pacific Ocean over 46 days, guests will have a chance to appreciate the natural beauty of Hawaii, the traditional architecture of Fiji, and the picturesque beaches of Brisbane, for instance. This leg also includes a cruise in Honolulu, with local cuisine, tropical cocktails, and stargazing on the menu.

The Great Barrier Reef.

Travelers will then cruise the Indian Ocean, visiting Bali, Semarang, Singapore, Colombo, the Maldives, Seychelles, Reunion, and Cape Town, to name but a few notable destinations. Highlights of this leg include a visit to the Great Barrier Reef, a sunset river cruise to Victoria Falls, a safari experience in South Africa, and a trip to the Vallée de Mai Nature Reserve on the island of Praslin.

Norway’s dramatic fjords.

Finally, cruisers will cover the Atlantic, traveling from South Africa to the Mediterranean to Northern Europe. On the way, guests can soak in the fjords of Norway, enjoy a musical performance at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast, and explore the colorful city of Lisbon.

Silversea says the accommodation in port has been selected to enhance the experience in each destination, with stays in destinations such as Honolulu, Cairns, Bordeaux, and more. You’ll also spend longer in port than any other World Cruise. Ship life won’t be bad, either. Guests can indulge in soothing wellness treatments and moreish culinary experiences as they discover the world.

Silversea will open an exclusive pre-sale for the Three Oceans World Cruise to Venetian Society members on June 20, while general sales will open on June 27 (with quotes available upon request).

