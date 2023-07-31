Wrinkle-free bamboo sheet sets are just $28 (a jaw-dropping 50% off) at Amazon, today only

I’m an insufferable bedsheet snob. For me, sheets have to be undeniably soft, breathable, beautiful, budget-friendly and they should be made of an all-natural, nontoxic material. Well, imagine my shock when I discovered that Amazon is having a half-price sale on a set of sheets that ticks all those boxes! LuxClub Bamboo Sheets — which have over 126,000 rave reviews to back them up — are on sale for just $28 today at Amazon. You'll get an entire six-piece queen set (with four pillowcases!) for this price. (Worth noting: LuxClub is also have a one-day sale on its pillows, so you can update your whole bedding.)

The cat’s out of the bag by now, but I’ve known for a long time that bamboo is the secret to affordably luxurious sheets. Bamboo fibers happen to be silkier than cotton, and because they’re longer than cotton fibers, you need fewer of them. That means 400-thread-count bamboo sheets feel just as soft as 1,000 thread-count Egyptian cotton ones. Naturally, that means the bamboo set is less expensive to produce, too, and that’s passed down to the customer.

And that’s what makes LuxClub Bamboo Sheets such a treat. You’re basically getting Egyptian cotton quality on a budget, plus a few perks cotton doesn’t offer. Bamboo is naturally moisture-wicking, so it absorbs sweat and keeps you cooler than cotton, which retains heat.

"Deliciously soft," wrote a reviewer. "Softest sheets I've ever had."

One fan put it like this: “Over the years I have been in pursuit of the perfect sheets. I tried Egyptian cotton, Peruvian cotton, Pima cotton. My search is over because these sheets feel and look great. Unlike cotton, they don't wrinkle and they are smooth and cool to the touch. I am in my 50s, so staying cool at night is a must ;-).”

Beauty, comfort, durability and affordability. (Photo: Amazon)

Built to last

Another exceptional feature of bamboo is that it’s such a strong fiber. It’s reasonable to expect LuxClub Bamboo Sheets to last longer than cotton and stand up to repeated washing. They won’t tear or pill — in fact, they’ll get better with time. Bamboo is simply durable; that’s the long and the short of it.

“I washed them and placed them in the dryer prior to the first use, and they came out wrinkle-free!” wrote a five-star reviewer. “I’m impressed and couldn’t be more satisfied. They are by far my favorite sheets to date.”

Fit any bed like a dream

This set is also built to accommodate deep mattresses — up to 18 inches deep, to be exact — so they’ll even fit if you’ve got a thick mattress topper.

“If I knew they existed I would [have] purchased them sooner. I have a high bed frame, pillow-top mattress and a memory foam topper that is four inches thick. I could never get queen sheets fitted on my bed properly. But now I finally found some sheets to nicely make my bed,” one customer boasted.

Another wrote: “I was super surprised by these sheets because they fit a queen bed so nicely. Normally, sheets barely fit beds, and when you sleep, they pull from the mattress. These are so deep they can fit the thickest mattresses.”

Sleep easily knowing you're investing in ethically made sheets! (Photo: Getty)

Nontoxic and ethically made

One of the reasons I sleep easily at night when I’m wrapped up in bamboo bedding is that I know it’s organic, so I don’t have to worry about toxic chemicals touching my skin. Even the dyes used in LuxClub Bamboo Bedding are safe.

Bamboo is also a renewable resource, so investing in LuxClub sheets means you’re investing in the planet. And it’s a relief to know that LuxClub sheets are produced by workers who are paid fair wages in both the company’s domestic and foreign facilities. The company is fair to its customers, too, offering a lifetime guarantee. If at any point, you’re not satisfied with these sheets, LuxClub will take them back, no questions asked.

All these colors! (Photo: Amazon)

Beautiful, vibrant colors

It’s been established that bamboo is like heaven to touch, but LuxClub Bamboo Sheets are also incredibly easy on the eyes. This set comes in a mind-boggling 40 colors across the entire spectrum. If you’re into soothing neutrals like white, cream and pale pink, you’ll find them. If you prefer a cool hue like teal, plum or silver, it’s here too. And if bright red, deep emerald, or citrus-y lime is your thing, LuxClub also makes those statements.

“Like sleeping on a cloud,” one shopper wrote. “I bought periwinkle sheets — and will buy other colors, later — and it is a rich, soothing color.”

“They are soooo soft, and the color I chose [Medallon Gold] is vibrant,” another added. “There are very many color choices, so if you like muted or bold colors there is a choice to be made with these sets.”

Sink into the luxury of LuxClub Bamboo Bedding today for $28. Remember, though: This sale lasts only till midnight!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

