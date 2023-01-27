Shoppers have seen a ‘huge difference’ in hair growth and thickness after using this oil

If you're noticing your hair is thinning or you're suffering from major hair loss, it might be time for an intervention. Luckily, thousands of Amazon shoppers have found a miraculous, and affordable, at-home solution: Luv Me Care Hair Growth Oil. More good news: It's currently on sale for just $15 a bottle — that's 40% off!

“Hair thinning is caused by a variety of different factors, including genetics, underlying health issues, or even stress,” Dr. Joshua Zeichner, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, told us. So if you’re looking to enhance hair growth you should choose products that will “stimulate the activity of the follicles by improving delivery of oxygen, nutrients or basic building blocks for hair follicle functioning.”

Thankfully, Luv Me Care oil is packed with potent ingredients like biotin and castor oil that should do just that! According to Dr. Zeichner, “Biotin is a B complex vitamin associated with hair thinning in states of deficiency and is assumed to play a role in hair growth. Castor oil has long been used to treat thinning hair, eyebrows, and eyelashes; its natural fats have an emollient effect to plump and protect hair itself. It also may have anti-inflammatory effects due to high levels of ricinoleic acid, calming scalp inflammation to allow hair follicles to function to the best of their ability.”

Reviewers say this oil makes your hair thicker, smoother, shinier and healthier! (Photo: Amazon)

According to the thousands of shoppers who have bought and tested the vitamin-rich oil for themselves, the popular product not only boosts growth and makes their hair feel thicker, but it also leaves their strands looking softer, shinier and healthier.

“This product is a no-brainer” raved one. “It's a super light oil (I only use a drop or two) that you rub into your scalp at night, and for me, in a matter of weeks I'm already noticing a huge difference in the thickness of my hair, the strength, and I definitely feel like it's growing faster. So simple but so effective!”

“It is one of the best products I’ve used for my hair! I got one for my sister and she loved it, too! Drastic improvement in hair thickness,” said another.

While a third called it a “game changer” before adding, “This has changed my hair for the better! I can’t believe how well it actually works. I have been losing hair by the handfuls for months and had to find something to help and after reading the reviews I found this. I noticed a difference within a month, and now even more!! I will continue to buy.”

Normally priced at $25 for a 1.2-ounce bottle, Luv Me Care is cheaper than ever, thanks to Amazon. But this deal won't last forever, so step away from the mirror and get clicking!

