Lupita Nyong’o, Normani, Gabrielle Union and More Stars Embrace Sparkles, Bold Shoulders and Striking Silhouettes at the Premiere of Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Concert Film

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance Tour” is heading to the big screen. On Saturday evening in Los Angeles, stars including Lupita Nyong’o, Janelle Monáe and Gabrielle Union attended the premiere of “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” in support of the Grammy-winning superstar’s latest worldwide jaunt.

Guests channeled Beyoncé’s glitzy onstage wardrobe, flaunting silver sequins and dramatic silhouettes. Below, several standout celebrity looks from the red carpet.

More from WWD

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o attends the premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” on Nov. 25 in Los Angeles.

Nyong’o sported a silver sequined blazer dress with peak lapels and shoulder pads. The Oscar-winning actress accessorized with a set of silver rings. Makeup artist Nick Barose gave Nyong’o a vampy black lip, while hairdresser Vernon François styled her close crop.

Normani

Normani attends the premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” on Nov. 25 in Los Angeles.

Normani opted for a piece from Mugler’s spring 2024 collection: a blazer bodysuit featuring bold shoulders and exaggerated hips. The singer added on mesh gloves, sheer tights and point-toe pumps, while her jewelry consisted of a bedazzled cross pendant and cocktail rings. Hairstylist Ashanti Lation styled Normani’s dark tresses in a straightened middle part.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union attends the premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” on Nov. 25 in Los Angeles.

Union donned a plunging Cong Tri column gown featuring an embellished faux fur skirt and sheer bodice from the Vietnamese designer’s fall 2023 line. The actress complemented her look with white gold and diamond jewels by Tiffany & Co., which included a choker and matching bangles. Thomas Christos styled Union for the occasion.

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey attends the premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” on Nov. 25 in Los Angeles.

Lori Harvey showed off her shoulders in a vintage patent leather Mugler minidress. The high-neck number, curated by Tab Vintage, came with matching gloves. Stylist Jill Jacobs put together Harvey’s look, which also included high-heeled open-toe sandals.

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland attends the premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” on Nov. 25 in Los Angeles.

Former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland sparkled in a metallic cone bra dress from Jean Paul Gaultier’s fall 2023 couture collection. Complementing the frock’s vintage-inspired silhouette, Rowland wore her brunette locks in bouncy Old Hollywood curls.

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe attends the premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” on Nov. 25 in Los Angeles.

Monáe’s avant-garde look, a polka-dot minidress with a full skirt, came from Annakiki’s spring 2024 line. Alexandra Mandelkorn styled Monáe for the occasion, adding a white clutch and contrast calf boots to her ensemble.

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow attends the premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” on Nov. 25 in Los Angeles.

Winnie Harlow opted for a strapless silhouette, wearing a velvet corset with voluminous sleeves and flared leggings. The supermodel also added on a pair of bow-embellished pumps.

Best of WWD