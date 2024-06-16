Lunch and Learn about entrepreneurship

Those considering starting a small business in the Quad Cities can learn more and receive guidance from professionals at the Bettendorf Public Library, according to a press release.

The Bettendorf Public Library is partnering with SCORE Quad Cities to offer Lunch and Learn Workshops at noon on June 28, July 26 and August 23. The June workshop will focus on corporate artificial intelligence.

Attendees are invited to bring a lunch and will network with mentors, other entrepreneurs and representatives from SCORE Quad Cities and the Small Business Development center.

Registration is encouraged, and can be done by calling the Bettendorf Public Library.

