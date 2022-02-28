Slash $20 off this popular weighted blanket: "I had a better night's sleep the first night I used it"

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

During normal times, sleep disorders impact up to 70 million Americans each year. But research has shown that the rate of people who struggle to sleep has gone up a whopping 37 percent since the the COVID-19 pandemic began. Basically, if you're having trouble getting your ZZZs at night, you're not alone.

There are plenty of lotions and potions, books, and more aimed at helping folks solve their sleep woes. You could even see a sleep specialist to create a customized sleep program for you. But a growing number of people have added weighted blankets to their sleep routines, and many profess dramatic results.

If your head has been under a pillow for the last couple years, you may not be familiar with the weighted blanket phenomenon. These blankets are typically filled with "micro beads" that give the coverings a good amount of heft (usually ranging from five to 30 pounds!). The added weight can help users feel cozy and move less during the night. As a result, the theory goes, you'll sleep better.

"For many, the feeling of that gentle pressure and squeeze can be comforting and relaxing," says sleep medicine researcher Dr. Christopher Winter of Charlottesville Neurology and Sleep Medicine, and author of The Sleep Solution and The Rested Child. "These probably work in a similar way that a hug comforts people or swaddling a baby makes them calm and stop crying. For people who struggle with sleep, this comforting measure can be very helpful."

Winter says that weighted blankets seem to work especially well for people with restless leg syndrome, a condition that causes an irresistible urge to move your legs that usually intensifies at night. But, he adds, "anyone who struggles with sleep might benefit. I have one and use it from time to time when I feel a little restless at night."

There's so much to love about this blanket. For starters, it's swathed in a silky bamboo fabric to keep you nice and cozy without causing you to overheat in the night. The blanket is filled with evenly distributed micro glass beads that add gentle weight on your body. You can choose between a range of sizes, colors, and weights—although it's generally recommended that you opt for a blanket that's about 10 percent of your total body weight.

Happen to spill something on your blanket? No problem — just toss it in the wash on a gentle setting and you'll be good to go.

The Luna weighted blanket has plenty of fans who swear by its coziness. "It is just enough weight to feel secure but not so much that it took my body time to adjust to it," one five-star reviewer said. "I had a better night's sleep the first night I used it!" A fellow happy customer called this blanket "fantastic," adding, "the bamboo fabric is breathable and super soft. I’m a hot sleeper, so it is perfect!"

However, if you're having trouble sleeping and it's a consistent issue for you, it's a good idea to book an appointment with a sleep medicine specialist to try to get to the bottom of things. But if you want a little extra help in the sleep department, it doesn't hurt to add a weighted blanket to the mix.

