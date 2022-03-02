Amazon is having a one-day sale on top-rated teeth whiteners — save over 40 percent off
Having a whiter, brighter smile is awesome any time, but it’s tough to achieve in real life without the right tools.
Lucky for you, Amazon has marked down an array of products from the top-rated, certified non-toxic Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips and Fresh Breath Oral Care — but only for today.
The non-toxic part is pretty important. While there are plenty of whitening products on the market, most use harsh chemicals to help get that white smile. Lumineux uses natural ingredients like coconut oil, dead sea salt, sage oil and lemon peel oil to gently remove stains from your teeth. There are also no artificial colors, preservatives or flavors.
Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips
The strips work by using potent oils to break up stains, creating cleaner and whiter-looking teeth without stripping your enamel or leaving you with tooth sensitivity.
The Lumineux strips work like “regular” teeth whitening strips: Just place them on your teeth, wait a few minutes while they go to work, remove and enjoy your whiter smile.
One fan said their teeth were “noticeably whiter after three uses,” adding, “no sensitivity!” Another happy customer said they’re “amazed” at the results. “These are AMAZING! They really do a great job of whitening (you see IMMEDIATE results) and they do not make your teeth sensitive AT ALL,” they wrote. “Within a week, my teeth were significantly whiter!”
Lumineux Oral Essentials Mouthwash 2 Pack
Looking for a non-toxic way to freshen your breath? This dentist formulated mouth was has been scientifically proven to improve oral tissue, and can offer fresh breath in 14 days without any of the sensitivity issues that come with conventional mouthwashes.
"I thought I was cursed with bad coated white tongue for life." one five-star reviewer shared, "After 6 weeks of using this twice a day I am happy to say my tongue is pink and healthy. It also tastes great and makes my whole mouth feel clean and fresh. Will be a user as long as they keep making it."
Lumineux Oral Essentials Teeth Whitening Kit
If you need a total tooth makeover, Lumineux has got you covered. This comprehensive oral care and teeth whitening kit offers everything you need for a brighter smile: 7 whitening treatments (14 strips total), whitening mouthwash, whitening toothpaste and even a bamboo brush. Best of all, they all offer a refreshing coconut flavor.
"I have lived my life with yellow teeth being the one flaw I could do nothing about without the cost of expensive veneers or debilitating tooth sensitivity after using other whitening strips or professional whitening treatments."one five-star reviewer noted, but then they tried the Lumineux whitening kit, "I literally use them once a week and my teeth are Bright white, even whiter than the other products I have used with less treatments! I am so so happy I learned about Lumineux."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
