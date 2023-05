The 16 best Lululemon deals to shop during Memorial Day weekend starting at $9

Lulu's sale means it's time to shop! (Photos: Lululemon)

Attention, fitness fans and Lululemon devotees: If you've been holding out for just the right moment to upgrade your workout wardrobe, Memorial Day weekend is it! The Canadian clothier — known for its high-quality materials and all-around flattering fit — added more styles to its sale section just in time for the unofficial kickoff to summer.

Lululemon's "We Made Too Much" sale section is currently loaded with tons of warm-weather goodies marked down at a steep discount. Leggings, tops and even some accessories like hair ties and socks are on sale, so now's the time to grab your favorites at up to 60% off. We've picked out some of the best deals. But hurry — everyone is shopping this sale and certain sizes and colors are already selling out.

Lululemon Lululemon Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 $19 $68 Save $49 This seamless tank skims your body and hits right at the waistband so it won't rise up while your running or training. It's lightweight, breathable and comes in a bunch of different styles! $19 at Lululemon

Lululemon Lululemon Roll-Top Crossbody Bag 3L $49 $58 Save $9 Need a new bag that's perfect for traveling, trips to the gym and more? Check out this roll-top crossbody. Along with an adjustable strap, it has multiple pockets and compartments to keep all your stuff safe and organized. Bonus: it's waterproof! $49 at Lululemon

Lululemon Lululemon Dance Studio Mid-Rise Jogger $79 $98 Save $19 Made from a sweat-wicking, four-way stretch material, these comfy joggers are designed to move with you. They boast a drawstring at the waist to create a cinched effect and the pockets have a hidden zipper pocket and card sleeve to keep your essentials secure. $79 at Lululemon

Lululemon Lululemon Align Tank Top $54 $68 Save $14 Made with the same stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric as Lululemon's amazing leggings, this top is virtually weightless. Wear it for yoga or gallivanting around town. Available in sizes 0 to 20. $54 at Lululemon

Lululemon Lululemon Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0 $54 $68 Save $14 This lightweight, sweat-wicking top is a winner whether you're running a few miles or running errands. It offers ventilation and unrestricted movement. It also features Silverescent technology that prevents the growth of odor-causing bacteria and keeps you smelling fresh — perfect for long days in the sun. $54 at Lululemon

Lululemon Lululemon InStill High-Rise Tights, 25" $69 $128 Save $59 Amazing for yoga, the Instill leggings are meant to fit like a second skin, providing a supportive, smoothing effect with full coverage. Finally, a pair you don't need to tug up throughout your workout! $69 at Lululemon

Lululemon Lululemon Align High-Rise Pants, 25" $59 $98 Save $39 Lulu's flagship leggings are a big favorite with brand loyalists due to their sweat-wicking properties, shape retention and wide range of colors. There's a hidden waistband to store small goods, too. $59 at Lululemon

Lululemon Lululemon Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt $49 $78 Save $29 A skirt for running? Why not! Lightweight and quick-drying, this skirt has secret shorts underneath. Tennis, anyone? This skirt's pockets will hold your balls between points. $49 at Lululemon

Lululemon Lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pants $79 $118 Save $39 These cozy yoga pants are sweat-wicking and stretchy, and the flared bottoms take us back to the ’90s. What makes them modern is the buttery soft Nulu fabric, the high waistband, and the back pocket for keys and cards. $79 at Lululemon

Lululemon Lululemon Hold Tight Tank Top $39 $48 Save $9 This cute workout tank is perfect to wear in warmer weather. Not only is the four-way-stretch top super-soft, but it's also incredibly breathable and comfortable. $39 at Lululemon

Lululemon Lululemon Women's Fly Away Tamer Headband $9 $12 Save $3 Keep your hair out of your face during your workout with this cute, stretchy headband. The outside has a fun camo print, and the inside is lined with velvet to keep it in place without pulling on your hair. $9 at Lululemon

Lululemon Lululemon Define Jacket $99 $118 Save $19 A classic zip-up is a must for any wardrobe, and this one cinches in your waist to show off your figure. The back vent increases breathability, and the thumb holes keep the jacket's sleeves from riding up while you're working out. $99 at Lululemon

Lululemon Lululemon Women's Power Stride Tab Socks, 3-Pack $24 $38 Save $14 These socks use Lululemon's patented PerformaHeel to offer a secure fit. Along with 360-degree arch support, the socks also have a tab at the back that makes them easy to put on and take off. And right now you can get them for $8 a pop! $24 at Lululemon

Lululemon Lululemon Cotton Wrap-Front T-Shirt Dress $54 $106 Save $52 Did you know that Lululemon makes dresses? This adorable cotton frock is lightweight, breathable and stretchy, making it perfect for summer. $54 at Lululemon

Lululemon Lululemon Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoes $89 $138 Save $49 These lightweight sneakers are great for runs and high-impact workouts alike. They have a pressure-mapped outsole for traction and flexibility, plus a cushioned insole for added comfort. $89 at Lululemon

