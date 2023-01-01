Lululemon just dropped its New Year sale — get fan-favorite leggings for over 40% off

Don't miss these end-of-year scores at Lululemon! (Photo: Lululemon)

If you're a fan of Lululemon, you know scores on popular pieces are hard to come by. Famous for its ridiculously durable — and fabulously stylish — leggings, the brand rarely marks down its goods. Well, consider today your lucky day. The retailer just dropped an epic end-of-year event (through December 28), packed with awesome finds in all categories, including women’s, men’s and accessories. The prices are jaw-dropping. Some leggings are down to just $49 (from $128) — but sizes are going fast. For extra benefits like early access to product drops, join Lululemon Membership — it's free. Enough chitchat; it's time to shop!

Lululemon Lunar New Year Wunder Under High-Rise Tight $69 $118 Save $49 Running around? Lounging around? These popular sweat-wicking leggings — in a gorgeous scarlet shade — are a fantastic way to switch it up from your basic black styles. $69 at Lululemon

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant $69 $118 Save $49 These are hands-down the most buttery leggings you'll ever wear — and they're perfect for both low-impact workouts and just hanging out at home. $69 at Lululemon

Lululemon Throwback Inspire High-Rise Crop $49 $88 Save $39 Breathable mesh and colorful details dress up these leggings that crop just below the knee. $49 at Lululemon

Lululemon Warm Down High-Rise Jogger $59 $118 Save $59 With a graphic black-and-white print, high waist and super-soft feel, these just might be the coolest (and comfiest) sweats you'll have on rotation. $59 at Lululemon

Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight $89 $118 Save $29 These flattering high-waisted leggings have a designated hidden pocket for your keys and a card. $89 at Lululemon

Lululemon Base Pace High-Rise Reflective Tight $89 $118 Save $29 Reflective details make these leggings perfect for evening joggers (or anyone tired of plain black leggings). $89 at Lululemon

Lululemon Seamless Mesh High-Rise Training Tight $99 $128 Save $29 These leggings contain layers of cool mesh to keep you cool during particularly sweaty workouts. They're seamless to minimize chafing. $99 at Lululemon

Lululemon Softstreme Relaxed High-Rise Pant $99 $128 Save $29 These drapey joggers are inspired by classic trousers, so you'll look polished yet feel cozy. $99 at Lululemon

Lululemon Align Reversible Bra $39 $58 Save $19 This reversible number is like two bras in one! It's sweat-wicking and super-soft and available in a ton of colors. Pair with the Align leggings for the ultimate comfy-yet-chic look. $39 at Lululemon

Lululemon Free to Be Elevated Bra $29 $52 Save $23 This sports bra manages to accomplish the impossible: Have a cool strappy back while still boasting enough support and coverage for those with DD/DDD cup sizes. $29 at Lululemon

Lululemon Break a Trail Waterproof Jacket $149 $268 Save $119 Whether you're out for a jog or caught in the rain, this waterproof jacket — with its strategically-placed cinches and multitude of pockets — is a must. $149 at Lululemon

Lululemon Scuba Full-Zip Hoodie $89 $118 Save $29 A classic hoodie is a must for any wardrobe, and this is the one you'll reach for most. It's breathable and delightfully warm. $89 at Lululemon