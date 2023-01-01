Lululemon just dropped its New Year sale — get fan-favorite leggings for over 40% off

If you're a fan of Lululemon, you know scores on popular pieces are hard to come by. Famous for its ridiculously durable — and fabulously stylish — leggings, the brand rarely marks down its goods. Well, consider today your lucky day. The retailer just dropped an epic end-of-year event (through December 28), packed with awesome finds in all categories, including women’s, men’s and accessories. The prices are jaw-dropping. Some leggings are down to just $49 (from $128) — but sizes are going fast. For extra benefits like early access to product drops, join Lululemon Membership — it's free. Enough chitchat; it's time to shop!
