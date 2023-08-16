The 13 best Lululemon-inspired styles you can shop online

aiv

Shop these Lululemon looks for less. (Photo: Amazon)

There is no denying people are obsessed with Lululemon. The brand is known for its buttery-soft fabrics, flattering fits and high quality that lasts. While its athleisure products are incredibly cute and comfortable, they can be super hard to get your hands on — they often sell out in many colors and sizes and even when pieces are in stock, they're expensive. Luckily Lululemon fans, there are a variety of lookalikes sold by various online retailers for a fraction of the price.

We scoured customer reviews and social media feeds to find out which affordable options are actually worth buying over the Lululemon version. Many have side-by-side comparisons of the workout clothes showing off just how similar the items are to their more expensive counterparts. Some even have the seal of approval from former Lululemon employees who say even they can't tell the difference between the products! Let's take a look, shall we?

Similar to Align Leggings

The Lululemon Align Leggings are arguably the brand’s most popular product. But according to TikTok user @shelby.sherwood, this pair of Crz Yoga leggings is nearly identical! In her video that has racked up over 84,000 likes, she puts the two workout leggings side by side to show just how similar they look. The Crz Yoga leggings appear to have the same fabric, stitching and fit. What’s more, the activewear comes in 32 different colors, range in size from XXS to XXL and come in two inseam lengths. And you can buy three pairs for the price tag of one of Lululemon’s best leggings.

Inspired by Align Joggers

TikToker @arianavitale worked at Lululemon for over two and a half years and compiled this viral video of the best comparables around, and this pair of joggers from The Gym People is her pick for the best Align Jogger alternative. They have the same high-rise elastic waistband, tapered leg cuffs and cozy fit. Over 11,000 shoppers agree with her and can’t stop raving about how similar the workout pants are, some even love them more than the pricier options. “I literally want to buy these in every color available. The material is such good quality! I actually prefer these over my Lululemons,” said one.

Similar to Align Shorts

Love the Lululemon Align Shorts but don’t want to spend $64 or more on them, look no further than this near identical Crz Yoga pair. They are another one of @arianavitale’s favorite's — she notes that the material and the seam alignment of the bike shorts are the same as in the Lululemon option. The Crz Yoga shorts come in 3-, 4-, 6-, 8- and 10-inch options and a whopping 45 different color options.

Comparable to Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve

According to @arianavitale, this MathCat compression shirt is an “amazing” alternative to the Lululemon Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt. Made from a soft and lightweight nylon and elastane blend material, the workout top is stretchy with a moisture-wicking fabric. It’s seamless design prevents chafing, while it’s thumb hole prevents the sleeves from rising up while you workout, which is particularly helpful for outdoor workouts. “...Has the same material — the thumb holes....it’s super comfortable warm and stretchy,” raved one shopper.

Inspired by Pace Rival Skirt

TikTok user @livinglucki dropped a video describing why this Husnaianna skirt is her favorite Amazon purchase. “It’s just like the Lulu skirt with the pleats on the back and the quality is amazing,” she said. Even better, it’s a much lower price at just $27, compared to $78 for the Lululemon Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt. They both have a zipper pocket at the back to hold your phone and built-in shorts underneath. The Husnaianna skort comes in 27 different colors and ranges in size from 2 to 14.

Similar to Align Tank

Looking for a flattering tank top that rivals the Align Tank? Check out this bestselling option from The Gym People. The polyamide and spandex material is soft and stretchy against the skin, and also breathable and sweat-wicking to keep you dry during tough workouts. “I LOVE these tops. They are so comfortable, flattering, and versatile,” wrote one reviewer. “Such a great quality for the cost. Lulu look for less. I have these in multiple colors and will be purchasing more in the future!”

Comparable to Track That Shorts

If you’re looking for a pair of athletic shorts that rival the Lululemon Track That Shorts but provide a bit more coverage in the rear, TikTok user @jesshelmerrr recommends these Bmjl running shorts. They look “so similar, it’s not even funny” she said in a video where she tries on both pairs one after the other. The quick-drying shorts have a flattering high-waisted design and tulip-cut bottom that make them super easy to move around in. Best of all, they have pockets!

Similar to Flow Y Bra

Since sports bras are typically worn underneath other clothes, it’s doubtful you want to drop a ton of money on one. Luckily, TikTok user @kelseykooima found an option that looks and feels just like the Lululemon Flow Y bra but for way less. “Y’all know I love my Lululemon, but I also love to save me some money,” she wrote in the video caption. “Less than half the price and on Amazon Prime!” The Crz Yoga bra looks just like it, is made from a buttery soft material and comes with removable pads.

Inspired by Wunderlust Bag

If you’ve ever tried to get your hands on the Lululemon Wunderlust Belt Bag, you’ve probably noticed it’s constantly sold out. But Amazon has a near-identical bag — the Zorfin Belt Bag and it’s less than half the price! It has an adjustable nylon strap attached to a nylon pouch that you can wear around your waist or comfortably across your chest as a crossbody bag. Thousands of shoppers have given it a five-star rating. One even wrote, “I gave a bunch of these has Christmas gifts and everyone loved them. I have a Lululemon belt bag to compare to and this...is just as nice.”

Comparable to Power Pivot Tank

Lululemon shoppers love the Power Pivot Tank because it's soft, smooth, flattering and can be worn two ways. The front has a high scoop neck, but when you flip it around you can wear it as a v-neck top. But if you don’t want to drop $30-$44 on a tank, you’re in luck. TikToker @malmarsh found something similar in this Sobrish option, saying there is “literally no difference between the two!” And the cheaper alternative can be yours for as little as $15.

Inspired by Energy Bra

Much like the Lululemon Energy Bra, this strappy workout essential by Crz Yoga provides lightweight support that’s ideal for low-impact workouts. They are both seamless, soft and breathable and have criss-crossing straps in the back that add a fun twist to an overall simple design. “This is exactly like the style sports bra that I have from Lululemon. I got the medium because I do think it runs small. I referred to the measurement chart. The color is great and it fits great. I’m telling you it’s like the exact same sports bra,” raved on shopper.

Comparable to Define Jacket

Designed for movement, the Lululemon Define Jacket has a slim-fit silhouette that sucks in at the mid-section to show off your shape. And tons of Amazon shoppers say this Queenieke jacket does the exact same thing for way less. It has thumb holes to keep the sleeves in place, pockets for all your essentials and a sweat-wicking, four-way stretch fabric that is ultra-soft. “I am extremely happy with this lightweight jacket and have purchased 3. The quality is great and looks like it will wear well. It's very similar to Lululemon, but better. I will probably buy one in every color,” wrote one five-star reviewer.

Inspired by Align V-Waist Legging

Just like the Align V-Waist Leggings, the criss-cross style of these Ododos bottoms cinches in at the smallest part of your waist, plus the wide high-waist band doesn't drag down throughout the day. Reviewers also share that they're totally squat-proof (yes, even the lighter shades) and they don't pill between the thighs. One of more than 6,200 five-star fans shared that these made her say "bye-bye, Lulu!" She writes: "I struggle with cellulite (who doesn't?) but damn! No cellulite showing through these pants...$25 for these or over $100 for Lulu. I’ll choose these!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.