Lululemon Just Dropped New Belt Bag Colors Perfect for the Holidays

When Lululemon first dropped the Everywhere Belt Bag, it took the internet by storm — now it comes in several styles, including a clear version for concerts to a fleece bag that’s great for winter. Well, right in time for holiday shopping, Lululemon dropped a velour quilted belt bag that comes in festive colors like maroon or black and gold.

Lululemon’s take on the fanny pack has a cult-like following, and for good reason. We tested to find the best belt bags, and it was our pick for the best everyday bag thanks to the lightweight design and thick, durable strap; plus there are interior zip pockets to keep your smaller items (like lip balm, keys, etc.) organized.



The velour fabric on the new iteration is soft to the touch, and the quilted pattern has dimension and texture. It gives the bag a luxe upgrade, more akin to a traditional handbag than the usual sporty nylon fabric. Of course, the deep red tone is festive during the holiday season, but the color will be trendy all winter. The black-and-gold option is classic and will coordinate with most outfits.

The overall design of the bag remains the same, meaning you’ll still find interior organization pockets and an adjustable strap you can wear around your waist or crossbody. It comes in a one-liter size, which will fit your phone, keys, and a small wallet easily.

If you’ve tried to get your hands on one of these belt bags before with no luck, it’s because the popular bags sell out quickly. Luckily, there are a handful of styles in stock right now that range in fabric and size if you’re looking to score one as a stocking stuffer or budget-friendly gift.

