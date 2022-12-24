End-of-year scores at Lululemon just dropped — including leggings for $69 (over 40% off)
If you're a fan of Lululemon, you know scores on popular pieces are hard to come by. Famous for its ridiculously durable — and fabulously stylish — leggings, the brand rarely marks down its goods. Well, consider today your lucky day. The retailer just dropped an epic end-of-year event (through December 28), packed with awesome finds in all categories, including women’s, men’s and accessories. The prices are jaw-dropping. Some leggings are down to just $69 (from $128) — but sizes are going fast. For extra benefits like early access to product drops, join Lululemon Membership — it's free. Enough chitchat; it's time to shop!
Align High-Rise Pant
Lunar New Year Wunder Under High-Rise Tight
Throwback Inspire High-Rise Crop
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight
Invigorate High-Rise Tight 25"
Warm Down High-Rise Jogger
Seamless Mesh High-Rise Training Tight
Base Pace High-Rise Reflective Tight
Softstreme Relaxed High-Rise Pant
Free to Be Elevated Bra
Align Reversible Bra
High-Neck Running and Training Tank Top
Break a Trail Waterproof Jacket
Reversible Double-Knit Zip-Up Sweater
Scuba Full-Zip Hoodie
