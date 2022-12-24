We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

End-of-year scores at Lululemon just dropped — including leggings for $69 (over 40% off)

Kristine Gill
·1 min read
three people modeling
Don't miss these end-of-year scores at Lululemon! (Photo: Lululemon)

If you're a fan of Lululemon, you know scores on popular pieces are hard to come by. Famous for its ridiculously durable — and fabulously stylish — leggings, the brand rarely marks down its goods. Well, consider today your lucky day. The retailer just dropped an epic end-of-year event (through December 28), packed with awesome finds in all categories, including women’s, men’s and accessories. The prices are jaw-dropping. Some leggings are down to just $69 (from $128) — but sizes are going fast. For extra benefits like early access to product drops, join Lululemon Membership — it's free. Enough chitchat; it's time to shop!

lululemon

Align High-Rise Pant

$69$118Save $49
These are hands-down the most buttery leggings you'll ever wear — and they're perfect for both low-impact workouts and just hanging out at home.
$69 at lululemon
lululemon

Lunar New Year Wunder Under High-Rise Tight

$89$118Save $29
Running around? Lounging around? These popular sweat-wicking leggings — in a gorgeous scarlet shade — are a fantastic way to switch it up from your basic black styles.
$89 at lululemon
lululemon

Throwback Inspire High-Rise Crop

$59$88Save $29
Breathable mesh and colorful details dress up these leggings that crop just below the knee.
$59 at lululemon
lululemon

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight

$89$118Save $29
These flattering high-waisted leggings have a designated hidden pocket for your keys and a card.
$89 at lululemon
lululemon

Invigorate High-Rise Tight 25"

$89$128Save $39
Quick-drying fabric seamlessly wicks away sweat during even the most intense workouts.
$89 at lululemon
lululemon

Warm Down High-Rise Jogger

$59$118Save $59
With a graphic black-and-white print, high waist and super-soft feel, these just might be the coolest (and comfiest) sweats you'll have on rotation.
$59 at lululemon
lululemon

Seamless Mesh High-Rise Training Tight

$99$128Save $29
These leggings contain layers of cool mesh to keep you cool during particularly sweaty workouts. They're seamless to minimize chafing.
$99 at lululemon
lululemon

Base Pace High-Rise Reflective Tight

$89$118Save $29
Reflective details make these leggings perfect for evening joggers (or anyone tired of plain black leggings).
$89 at lululemon
lululemon

Softstreme Relaxed High-Rise Pant

$99$128Save $29
These drapey joggers are inspired by classic trousers, so you'll look polished yet feel cozy.
$99 at lululemon
lululemon

Free to Be Elevated Bra

$29$52Save $23
This sports bra manages to accomplish the impossible: Have a cool strappy back while still boasting enough support and coverage for those with DD/DDD cup sizes.
$29 at lululemon
lululemon

Align Reversible Bra

$39$58Save $19
This reversible number is like two bras in one! It's sweat-wicking and super-soft and available in a ton of colors. Pair with the Align leggings for the ultimate comfy-yet-chic look.
$39 at lululemon
lululemon

High-Neck Running and Training Tank Top

$19$48Save $29
This tank is designed to be super breezy and allow for plenty of airflow.
$19 at lululemon
lululemon

Break a Trail Waterproof Jacket

$169$268Save $99
Whether you're out for a jog or caught in the rain, this waterproof jacket — with its strategically-placed cinches and multitude of pockets — is a must.
$169 at lululemon
lululemon

Reversible Double-Knit Zip-Up Sweater

$119$168Save $49
This reversible wool-blend sweater is smooth on one side and textured (with a honeycomb knit) on the other.
$119 at lululemon
lululemon

Scuba Full-Zip Hoodie

$89$118Save $29
A classic hoodie is a must for any wardrobe, and this is the one you'll reach for most. It's breathable and delightfully warm.
$89 at lululemon

