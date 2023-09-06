Fanny packs, or ahem, belt bags have certainly made a comeback. A lot of people have them. But not everyone has THE belt bag. I am, of course, talking about the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag that has been really hard to get your hands on. This glam hip pack is constantly out of stock, but we're happy to report that you can now add it to your cart in a slew of new colors. You might want to hurry, though, because the internet is obsessed with this bag — so obsessed that Lululemon has put a limit on how many you can buy at a time!

Lululemon Lululemon Everywhere Belt bag Made with water-repellent nylon exterior and polyester interior, the main compartment is a zippered pocket and has one interior pocket. $38 at Lululemon

When it comes to athleisure, people are kind of obsessed with Lululemon, and they are really into this bag. Like the name suggests, it's EVERYWHERE. It's simple in structure and aesthetics, which is one of the appeals because not only can it go everywhere, it can go with everything. It's made with water-repellent nylon with a just a zippered main compartment and interior pocket to hold your essentials — keys, phone, wallet, lip gloss — hands-free.

Hurry and add to cart before it sells out — again! (Photo: Lululemon)

This bag has an army of fans — over 16,000 shoppers have left glowing five-star reviews on the site.

"I love this bag!" shared a rave reviewer. "I love using it for the gym; it’s perfect because it’s hands free and I feel more comfortable having my personal belongings on my person vs in a locker."

"This is definitely my favorite bag i’ve ever had!" wrote another fan. "I was scared it was going to look too much like a fanny pack, but it really doesn’t! it’s classy and slim, and there’s so many ways to wear it! it’s small, but has TONS of room!"

"This bag is exactly what I needed for all my stuff," wrote another fan with a warning. "When you see a color you like, don't hesitate to get it because they go so fast."

If the Everywhere Belt Bag isn't quite the right size for you, Lululemon has two other sizes to choose from — one bigger and one smaller.

Lululemon Mini Belt Bag For just the bare necessities, the Mini Belt Bag goes anywhere the Everywhere Belt Bag can't. It also comes in Trench/Black. $38 at Lululemon

Lululemon Clean Lines Belt Bag 2L If the Everywhere Belt Bag is not quite big enough for you, this is the 2L version. Available also in Gray Sage. $58 at Lululemon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.