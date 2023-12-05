Lukeville border closed: How to get to Rocky Point and how much longer it will take

"It sucks."

Esme Hernandez, a local business owner who enjoys traveling to the Mexican beach town of Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point, didn’t mince words in reaction to the closure of the Lukeville-Sonoyta port of entry.

That border crossing provides the most direct route between Phoenix and Puerto Peñasco.

"I just can’t imagine the effect it’s going to have on Rocky Point and the economy. They’re already in the slow season," she said in a TikTok video and Instagram post about the border crossing’s temporary closure, which U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Friday, Dec. 1.

The Lukeville crossing is closed "until further notice" to motorist and pedestrian traffic. Travelers are advised to use the San Luis and Nogales ports of entry while Lukeville is closed, according to a statement from CBP.

Part of Puerto Peñasco's appeal to Arizonans, so much that it's often called "Arizona's beach," comes from being the closest beach to metro Phoenix. It's about 213 miles and a four-hour drive away.

But that's when the Lukeville port of entry is open.

While travelers can still go to Puerto Peñasco, the drive will take at least two hours longer than usual. Here's what Arizonans need to know about driving to Rocky Point now.

Do you need a passport? What to know about crossing the Mexican border by car

Why is the Lukeville border crossing closed?

U.S. Customs and Border Protection closed the Lukeville port of entry on Monday, Dec. 4, citing an increase in migrants at the border and a need to assist U.S. Border Patrol with taking migrants into custody.

CBP did not say when the border crossing might reopen.

How do you get to Rocky Point if Lukeville is closed?

Motorists have two options for getting to Rocky Point while Lukeville is closed. Both of them will take significantly longer.

Phoenix to Rocky Point Via via San Luis: This option is 360 miles, roughly a six-hour drive.

Head west on Interstate 10 and take Exit 112 for State Road 85 south. At Gila Bend, head west on Interstate 8 and take Exit 7 for State Road 195; follow it to the border crossing.

After you cross the border, follow Sonora State Highway 3 for about 155 miles (about three hours) to Rocky Point.

Phoenix to Rocky Point via Nogales: This option is 422 miles, about a 7½-hour drive.

Head east on I-10 and take Exit 260 for Interstate 19 in Tucson. Follow for about 71 miles to the border crossing.

From there, take Federal Highway 2 for about 2½ hours and 30 minutes to Caborca. Then turn left at Calle 5, which will become Sonora State Highway 3, and follow for about another two hours to reach Rocky Point.

What are the rules for traveling to Rocky Point, Mexico?

The U.S. Department of State advises people to travel only during daytime hours; the San Luis and Nogales border crossings are open 24 hours a day. Motorists are urged to observe all traffic laws when driving in Mexico.

Like the route to Rocky Point from Lukeville, the routes from the San Luis and Nogales border crossings fall within the tourism area known as the Mexico Free Zone, where motorists can drive without the need for a vehicle importation permit.

Motorists in the free zone must have a driver's license, vehicle registration, passport and Mexican car insurance, according to the State Department.

Anyone who travels outside the free zone must also have:

A Mexico tourist card or entry permit from a National Migration Institute office.

A temporary vehicle importation permit, which is required to transport a foreign vehicle beyond border zones in Mexico. A motorist can apply for a permit via the website for the Mexican government agency Banjercito. They can also apply at the border or certain Mexican consulates in the U.S. It costs $18.29 for a permit.

Is it safe to travel to Puerto Peñasco right now?

A State Department spokesperson said U.S. citizens should review its Mexico Travel Advisory.

A Level 3 travel advisory, which means reconsider travel, is in place for the entire state of Sonora, where Rocky Point is located. Drug cartels and human trafficking networks are known to operate in Sonora, according to the State Department.

"Travelers should maintain a heightened level of awareness of their surroundings in all their travels in Sonora," according to the State Department. "Security incidents may occur in any area of Sonora."

How is the Lukeville border crossing closing affecting Rocky Point?

It’s too early to quantify the impact the border crossing’s closure will have on Rocky Point’s economy.

Kristin Hanes, a former journalist who runs the travel blog The Wayward Home, frequently travels to Rocky Point and is part of its sailing community. She noticed a "typically bustling" stretch of the Sandy Beach resort area appeared desolate with almost nobody out and about on Sunday afternoon.

"A live band was playing and nobody was there watching," she told The Arizona Republic. "It was eerie as this place is usually very crowded on weekends."

The usually bustling hotel/beach area in Puerto Penasco is totally dead ahead of tonight’s border closure at the Lukeville Port of Entry. Hard to imagine how this will devastate the local economy. I hope the closure doesn’t last long. #rockypoint #lukeville pic.twitter.com/MZjvSdNEJD — Kristin Hanes (@KristinHanes) December 3, 2023

The uncertainty regarding the Lukeville closure has visitors and Arizonans who own condominiums in Rocky Point feeling panicked, said Keith Allen, director of sales for Encantame Resorts, a condo resort on Playa Encanto.

"If this border closure continues for an extended period of time, this could mean people will dip into their life savings," he said. "God forbid a whole month or longer, they might want to sell their condo or they could lose their condo if it goes into foreclosure."

What is the border crossing wait time now?

Around 1:30 p.m. Arizona time Monday, Dec. 4, CBP reported a 1-hour, 45-minute wait to cross at San Luis via general lanes and a 1-hour, 30-minute wait to cross via Ready Lanes, which can be used by travelers with passport cards and Trusted Traveler (NEXUS, SENTRI, Global Entry or FAST) cards to enter the U.S.

Designated lanes for SENTRI (Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection) travelers had only a 10-minute wait.

Considering both the travel time and the wait at the border, it can take people up to nine hours to get to Rocky Point via San Luis, Allen said.

I booked a trip to Rocky Point. What are my options?

You can still drive to Rocky Point. It will just take longer.

Well-heeled travelers could charter a plane to Rocky Point's airport. Westwind Air Service offers flights for up to nine passengers from Phoenix Deer Valley Airport. The cost starts at $4,800 for three days and two nights.

If you don't want to make the long drive and would rather cancel or reschedule, check with your hotel or vacation rental, as well as providers of any activities you've booked to see if changes are possible.

Allen, of Encantame Resorts, said cancellation policies there vary by owner. Penalties ranging from $100 to one night's stay are common if canceling within 30 days.

The Puerto Peñasco Convention and Visitors Bureau reached out to visitors in an Instagram post about the Lukeville port’s closure.

"Our team is here to support you," the statement read. "Feel free to ask for additional information. Stay informed as to border wait times by visiting the official CBP website."

Upgrades coming: Arizona's border crossing to Puerto Peñasco is being improved

Reach Michael Salerno at Michael.Salerno@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @salerno_phx.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Lukeville border crossing: Options to get to Rocky Point