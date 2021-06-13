Luke Evans flashes rainbow-print underwear: 'Wear your pride'

Luke Evans stripped down to celebrate Pride. (Photo: REUTERS/Neil Hall)

Luke Evans has found a sartorial — and steamy — way to celebrate Pride.

On Sunday the gay actor, best known for starring in Beauty and the Beast, Fast & Furious 6 and The Alienist, set Instagram ablaze by posting a shot of him posing shirtless, the rainbow-print waistband of his Versace underwear peeking out from above his tan shorts.

"Wear your pride," the Welsh actor wrote. "Live your pride. Be your pride. And be kind. Everyone deserves to have happiness. Human rights belong to everyone. #HappyPrideMonth and every other month of the year!"

While the post attracted a few trolls who claimed to be "disappointed" in Evans for speaking out on his sexuality, the overwhelming majority of commenters cheered the Girl on the Train star on for his, to quote one follower, "thirst trap."

"Happy Pride Luke! Everyone does deserve love! Love your rainbow," wrote one fan, while another said they were "proud" of him for showing support for his community.

In December the 42-year-old addressed claims that he's hidden his sexuality from fans by being reticent to discuss his love life,

"It was the last thing I had, because everything else I’ve given to the world," he explained to Attitude magazine of his personal relationships. "My career was public, I was photographed and all that stuff. My personal life just became the last thing that I had. Also, what was strange was that when people did find out that I was gay, there was a lot of articles and stuff written saying that I was hiding it, and I wasn’t."

Evans added that he was bullied growing up for being gay, but told the magazine that he's "never been ashamed" of who he is.

"I hope that I’ve broken down a lot of barriers, just because I’m trying to represent my community, but I can’t represent everybody," he shared. "And I certainly can’t please everybody. I just have to do it my way.”

