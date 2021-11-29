Score Samsonite for a steal: This top-rated suitcase is $100 off for Cyber Monday

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Grab this suitcase at a sweet discount! (Photo: Amazon)

Traveling is taking off. So ask yourself this question: Is your luggage up to snuff for its debut? If not, we found an amazing deal at Amazon from one of the best brands in the business.

On sale for $170 (down from $270) for Cyber Monday, this Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage is a top-rated suitcase for good reason. The 25-inch carry-on sports 360-degree spinner wheels for effortless navigation.

$170 $270 at Amazon

We love the side-mounted TSA locks and that the hardside shell features a tough polycarbonate exterior to hide scuffs and scratches. The bag expands 1.5 inches so you can really pack it in, too.

In true Samsonite fashion, the carry-on comes with a 10-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship.

Plenty of Amazon shoppers gave this suitcase a flawless rating. "I just returned from a 2-week trip to China, including time on planes, trains, and automobiles, and this thing held up wonderfully!" a five-star fan said. "This is my second Winfield item (I also own the 20" Winfield 2 carry-on luggage), and I think I'll be sticking with this series as long as possible!"

The TSA-compatible lock will keep your stuff safe. (Photo: Amazon)

"This luggage is huge!" a fellow fan said. "It is not so tall, but the volume is actually huge due to the depth!" Another happy customer said the suitcase is also durable. "I travel a lot for work and load up my suitcases quite a bit," they wrote. "I've gone through multiple brands and they all fall apart after a few trips. Been using this one a few months and it still works like new. I wasn't sure if I wanted a hard or soft case but I'm glad now that I went with the hard case. Holds a lot of stuff and is still very easy to roll around. Great suitcase!"

Our advice? Snap one up and enjoy the ride.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

