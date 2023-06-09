'Back pain is gone': This dreamy Lucid queen gel mattress is down to $170 at Amazon

Waking up on the wrong side of the bed lately? If you find yourself tossing and turning at night (then cranky and sluggish in the morning), it's probably time to replace your uncomfortable old mattress. And...good news! — you don't have to spend a week's salary to do it. Right now, you can save big on quality mattresses at Amazon, including this top-rated Lucid 5" Gel Memory Foam Mattress, marked down to just $170 for a queen! Soft, yet firm, it'll support your body for a comfier sleep, and come morning you'll feel ready to take on the day. At these prices, why not grab one for the guest room, too?

If you prefer a sleeping surface that's on the firmer side, you've come to the right place. The Lucid 5-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress was designed to offer maximum support while helping relieve pressure on your body. Ultra-plush mattresses often cause you to sink down, and while those can feel nice and cushy in the moment, your back will likely be singing a different tune the next day.

While it can certainly help minimize pain, this mattress has so many other benefits too. It's composed of four inches of bamboo charcoal-infused foam — great at minimizing odors! — and topped with a 1-inch layer of gel-infused memory foam for a cool, breathable feel. Plus, it's hypoallergenic and moisture-wicking to keep things dry while you snooze. Night sweats, be gone!

Another bonus: It's very small home–friendly, as it arrives compressed in a box. No haphazardly trying to move it around corners or up stairs and experiencing your own Friends "PIVOT!" moment. Once it's in your bedroom, just remove it from the box and packaging, unfold and let it expand. According to the brand, jumping on it will actually accelerate the process, so hop away!

If you're expecting summer vacation guests, you'll need some backup bedding. Luckily, this mattress' low profile makes it easy to store under beds when not in use, and your visitors will be so impressed (and relieved) when they realize they won't be sleeping on an air mattress.

Snag some extra mattresses for guests to sleep on — you can even store them under beds, thanks to their slim profiles. (Photo: Amazon)

Nearly 7,000 Amazon reviewers swear by the Lucid 5-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress, and for good reason. "I absolutely love this mattress," raved one five-star fan. "My back pain is gone and [I] sleep like a baby!"

"Haven't slept this well in years!" exclaimed a happy shopper. "I used to not sleep well, and would wake up with aches and pains. [I] began to suspect this was caused by the mattress. Ever since we got our Lucid several weeks ago, all that changed. I sleep all night and wake up feeling good ... It’s just such a heavenly feeling to lay down on its supportive surface!"

"For the price, this mattress is phenomenal," wrote an impressed customer. "I love how lightweight it is, it's also very breathable and keeps you cool during the hot summer. Definitely will be buying from the brand again."

"So comfortable, we own five!" gushed another Lucid lover. "Even guests who have Sleep Numbers or Purple mattresses talk about how comfortable our beds are."

And don't forget to check out the rest of the mattress sale for great deals on other brands, like this top-selling Linenspa hybrid mattress:

Amazon Linenspa 8-Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress, Queen $200 $250 Save $50 Over 97,000 shoppers have given this mattress a perfect rating, thanks to its dual support from both memory foam and inner coils. Plus, it has a quilted top layer for a cushy feel. $200 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

