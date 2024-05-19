Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market announces opening day, more than 75 vendors

The Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market will have more than 75 vendors this season starting Memorial Day weekend.

The 16th season of the downtown market will operate from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday from May 25 through Oct. 19, according to a news release. It will also continue to be at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts, 511 Avenue K., which became the new location in 2023.

The downtown market will have more than 75 vendors offering an array of produce, prepared foods, and arts and crafts. The non-profit organization also partnered with the Sustainable Food Center to distribute SNAP, WIK, and Double Up Food Bucks vouchers. Another partnership, with Happy Kitchen/ La Cocina Alegre, also provides recipe demonstrations using items from the market's vendors.

In addition to fresh vegetables, vendors at the Downtown Farmers Market feature fresh flowers and other locally made products

"Our growers provide the fresh local produce and fruit you enjoy each season," the release stated. "Our bakers and prepared food vendors provide a wide assortment and variety of delicious baked goods, sauces, canned goods, and other locally prepared food products. And our local artisans create a wide variety of fine arts, jewelry, arts and crafts, and other unique products that express the creative spirits found in our community."

The market will also have a new Kid's Corner theme each month, where children can enjoy activities. Shoppers are also encouraged to bring pets, who could be recognized as the week's "Dog of the Day," which will be published on the market's social media and website.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market announces 2024 season, vendors