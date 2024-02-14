LUAR FW24 Embraces Soft Masculinity

LUAR's Fall/Winter 2024 NYFW show was deeply intertwined with creative director Rual Lopez's identity. Growing up, Lopez relied on gender-fluid aesthetics as a way to accept and slyly express his then-hidden sexuality.

This season, Lopez plays with aesthetics correlated to soft masculinity and metrosexuality through boxy cuts, iconic textures, and bold colors. The designer used the FW24 showcase as an opportunity to display male aesthetics throughout time and speculate on modern adoration of soft masculinity. He sees his past "Deceptionista" self for its irony and questions larger gender norms. The show also marked the launch of LUAR's new ready-to-wear and seasonless line, dubbed LUAR BASICS.

Catch Hypebae's summary of LUAR FW 2024 below.

WHERE: Luar FW 2024 took place at 154 Scott, a warehouse in Bushwick, Brooklyn with the set designed by SAA.

WHO: Among the star studded audience were Dascha Polanco, Paloma Elsesser, Tina Knowles, Solange and of course, Beyonce. Spotted on the ramp were Alex Cosani and Daniel "Julez" Smith Jr., Solange's son, who made his ramp debut.

SEE: Many guests skipped the final walk and rushed to the main area to see Beyoncé – where the show's initial screams and clapping came from. Editors and elders were somewhat mortified at people standing on their seats and screaming for Beyoncé, but we can't say we blamed them...

TOUCH: A chunky leather backpack seen on a few models was the talk of the night. There was also plenty of fur, leather, long skirts and big shoulders.

HEAR: The show pulsed to strong, extraterrestrial feeling EDM. Attendees also couldn't stop gushing over the backpacks.

TASTE: Front row guests received MAC products. Models sported miniscule, bang like extensions and braids.

