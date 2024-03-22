LSU Basketball Star Flau'jae Johnson's Dad Was A Rapper Just Like Her



Flau’jae Johnson is a woman of many talents.

Not only is she a starting guard for the LSU Tigers—who'll be hitting the court this month as the No. 3 seed in the NCAA March Madness tournament—but she's also a rapper, having previously starred on America's Got Talent and Lifetime's The Rap Game. She even has a distribution deal with Jay-Z's entertainment company Roc Nation, NBD!

Flau'jae's musical talents run in the family—her father was Georgia rapper Jason Johnson, a.k.a. Camoflauge. Unfortunately, Flau'jae never got to meet her father, as he was fatally shot just six months before she was born, per ESPN. The case still hasn't been solved.

Below, here's everything to know about Flau'jae's father, Camoflauge.

Flau’jae’s dad was the Georgia rapper Camoflauge.

Flau'jae's father was an up-and-coming rapper who made a tremendous mark on his hometown of Savannah, Georgia, per The Huron Daily Tribune. He released three albums over his musical career, featuring some of his most popular songs “Cut Friends” and “Laying My Stunt Down."

But he was also known as a pillar of his community, according to the newspaper. Each holiday season, he'd bring gifts to housing projects dressed as “Camo Claus,” sporting a red Santa suit and beard.



"He watched out for the community, not just himself," local fan Diane Bryan said back in the early 2000s. "He didn't kick us to the curb. He was trying to get Savannah on the map."

He was gunned down in 2003, and the case remains unsolved.

In May 2003, Camoflauge, 21, was shot while walking outside Pure Pain Records in Savannah with his son, who was a toddler at the time, according to the Daily Tribune. He was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive his injuries. His son was unharmed.

Flau'jae's mother, Kia Brooks, was just three months pregnant when Camoflauge died, per ESPN. The case remain unsolved.

Flau’jae wants to continue his legacy.

Flau’jae began rapping when she was only eight years old, according to ESPN. Each year, Kia threw a birthday party for Flau'jae's late father, and, in 2011, Flau'jae decided to perform. Sporting camo pants, a red Georgia Bulldogs puffer vest, and a matching hat, Flau'jae rocked the stage, dedicating one song to Camoflauge.

"I feel like his legacy was cut short," she told the outlet. "It was taken from him. That's why I sometimes feel like it's my duty to finish what he started."

Since then, Flau'jae has released her 2023 album 4 My Fans, in addition to a number of EPs and singles.

Her mom, Kia, is also her manager.

Flau’jae’s mother Kia pulls double duty as both her mom and her manager, founding TFNA Entertainment & Sports Management to help nurture her daughter's talents. It's certainly paid off—Flau'jae has secured 17 Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals since 2022, per On3.

Kia, a self-proclaimed "hustler," has shared that she got her skills from working in a dental office. “I’ve always been a leader, you know? I saw that when I was able to upsell dental customers on $30,000-$40,000 veneers and implants,” she told Essence in 2023.

She speaks highly of her daughter’s father, telling WSAV3 in 2023 that "God wouldn’t have given this to somebody who couldn’t handle it."

Flau'jae remains close with her father’s friend Boosie Badazz.

Flau’jae has found a musical mentor in her late father’s friend (and fellow rap star) Boosie Badazz.

"I was cool with her dad," Boosie said in a 2023 YouTube video. "All through her life, I've been there. She calls me uncle. She been playing in my backyard since she was little."

Seeing Flau'jae play basketball hits home for the rapper. “It made me proud. It got me emotional, it made me proud. I saw it. I saw it coming. When she was about going to LSU...I'm just happy for her. I know her daddy looking down on her, happy for her."

In turn, Flau'jae is grateful for everything Boosie has done for her over the years, even revealing that he helped her star on The Rap Game. "He tried to help me navigate as much as he could," she said in the same video. "He got a lotta kids, so for him to even reach his hand out, to take the time to do that—that was a lotta love."

