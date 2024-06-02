Lowrider event shows off unique rides at Albuquerque Convention Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At the Albuquerque Convention Center, the lowrider car culture was on full display on Sunday.

Lowrider bikes, hydraulic hopping cars, gold-plated motorcycles, and tricked-out classics treated guests at the Lowrider Super Show.

The festival was all about celebrating the unique vibes surrounding the lifestyle, and everyone was welcomed.

If you missed the show, the Lowrider Experience will be making stops in Arizona, California, and even Texas.

