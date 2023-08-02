Lowest Paying Jobs in STEM

Careers in the STEM fields, which include jobs in science, technology, engineering or math, are some of the fastest growing and best paying jobs in any industry.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, in 2021, there were nearly 10 million workers in STEM occupations and this total is projected to grow by almost 11% by 2031, over two times faster than the total for all occupations.

Not only are STEM jobs in high demand but they are also the highest paying. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics the average annual salary for all STEM workers is $100,900, far greater than the average salary for non-STEM occupations at just $55,260.

However, not all STEM jobs are created equal. Using data collected by the American Community Survey to rank the 78 highest and lowest paying STEM majors it is obvious to see that depending on the STEM major of choice there can be a large gap in take home pay.

The good news is that of all the fields studied, STEM majors have the highest average starting salary at $57,900 per year, as well as the highest mid-career salary at $108,300 per year.

To no surprise, Petroleum Engineering topped the list as the highest paying job with an annual wage of $107,954. In fact, it literally pays to be an engineer major as 15 out of the top 25 paying majors are in engineering.

Unfortunately, not all STEM majors are on the same tier as engineering. According to the survey, Animal Sciences, Ecology, and Zoology majors all have a starting salary that pays $40,000 or less, placing them in the company of the lowest paying majors.

Biology: $42,325 - Biology is the study of living organisms. The field is also subdivided into specialized areas focusing on topics like anatomy and behavior. Careers for a biology major include roles related to research and teaching, public policy, healthcare, and manufacturing. Natural Resources Management: $42,053 - Natural resource specialists study sensitive habitats, develop natural resources regulations and guidance, help protect lives, property, and resources from fires, inventory and monitor wildlife or vegetation, analyze and mitigate environmental impacts, and restore and protect threatened animals and plants. Animal Sciences: $40,040 - Animal science majors explore advances in animal feeding, breeding, reproduction and management techniques, as well as the health and welfare of animals. Ecology: $36,862 - Ecology is the scientific study of the distribution and abundance of organisms, the interaction among organisms, and the interactions between organisms and their abiotic environment. Ecologists try to understand the inner workings of natural ecosystems and the species they contain. Zoology: $36,325 - A zoology degree provides students with an integrative study of animal biology across all levels of biological organization – from genes all the way up to entire ecosystems.

However, there is good news, as the survey shows that by mid-career some of the careers that have a salary at the bottom of the list to start such as Animal Sciences, Ecology, and Zoology end up doing much better, with salary growth rates that are among the highest of all majors.

The only STEM major that paid less than $70,000 by mid-career was Nutrition Sciences. With the only non-STEM degrees in the top 25 for salary average being Economics (#14), Finance (#16), and Business Economics (#21).

To keep things in perspective, the average high school graduate (no college degree) earns $29,500 per year.

Currently the number of Americans working in STEM remains small. As of 2021, only about 9 million Americans worked in STEM jobs, representing nearly 7% of total employment. The six largest STEM occupations were related to computers, such as software developers and computer user support specialists.

