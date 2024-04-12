Lowell Park to undergo beautification effort during ‘Keep Bakersfield Beautiful’ event Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A major community cleanup and beautification event is coming to Lowell Park on Saturday.

“Keep Bakersfield Beautiful” is part of an ongoing initiative to keep California communities clean and beautiful. Community groups, local businesses and residents will be volunteering to revitalize Lowell Park.

Volunteers will be planting greenery and collecting litter. Clean California will be supplying educational resources and cleanup kits. New waste receptacles will also be installed at Lowell Park leading up to the event on April 13th.

The event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Lowell Park located at 800 4th St.

