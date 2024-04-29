This Low Mileage 1979 Camaro Berlinetta is a True Time Machine

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Step back in time with this Camaro.

Classic car enthusiasts have a unique opportunity to own a piece of automotive history as a rare 1979 Chevrolet Camaro Berlinetta surfaces at the upcoming public auction. This stunning vehicle is set to be a highlight at the Henderson Auctions Collector Motor Series, scheduled for May 18, 2024, at the prestigious Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum in Birmingham, Alabama.

This Camaro Berlinetta stands out as a true time capsule, having been part of the esteemed Earl Tramell collection in Warrior, Alabama. It boasts a meticulous record of ownership, being a two-owner vehicle accompanied by comprehensive documentation including all paperwork and receipts from the previous owner. A significant find for collectors, the car's build sheet has been preserved, confirming that all numbers match and enhancing its value as a collector’s item.

Under the hood, this Berlinetta features the highly sought-after 350ci engine, enhanced with a period-correct aluminum intake, a small cam, and headers that promise a robust performance. For purists interested in originality, the car comes with all the original parts included. This gem has been meticulously stored in dry conditions for over two decades, showing just 51,525 miles on the odometer.

The 1979 Chevrolet Camaro Berlinetta not only offers a glimpse into the late 1970s automotive design and technology but also represents an era of American muscle cars that continues to captivate the imagination of car enthusiasts around the world. As it goes under the hammer next spring, this vehicle is not just an acquisition but a piece of history ready to tell its story to a new owner.

This vehicle is being sold at the Henderson Auction Collector Motor Series Auction at Barber Motorsports Park. The auction will be held May 18 with a preview Friday, May 17th. Call 800-850-2252 or 225-686-2252.

